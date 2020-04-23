Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Contactless Payment Transaction market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Contactless Payment Transaction market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Contactless Payment Transaction market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Contactless Payment Transaction market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Contactless Payment Transaction market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Contactless Payment Transaction market during the assessment period.

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Contactless Payment Transaction market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Contactless Payment Transaction market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Contactless Payment Transaction market? What is the projected value of the Contactless Payment Transaction market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Contactless Payment Transaction market?

Contactless Payment Transaction Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Contactless Payment Transaction market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Contactless Payment Transaction market. The Contactless Payment Transaction market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

competition landscape which include competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global contactless payment based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (Contactless Card (NFC/RFID), Wearable Devices, and Contactless Mobile Payment providers). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global contactless payment transaction market include Apple Inc., Barclays, Gemalto N.V., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Heartland Payment Systems, Inc., Ingenico Group, Inside Secure, On Track Innovations LTD, Samsung Electronics Ltd., Verifone Systems, Inc., and Wirecard AG.

The global contactless payment transaction market is segmented as below:

Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market, By Mode of Payment

Contactless Card (NFC/RFID)

Wearable Devices

Contactless Mobile Payment

Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market, By End-Use

Hospitality

Transport

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany Poland Sweden France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Australia South Korea Taiwan Singapore Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



