(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Neuropathic Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

Some of the key facts of the report:

In the UK, eight per cent of the general population experience neuropathic pain. The prevalence of chronic pain to be 16.6% and the prevalence of neuropathic pain was 3.2%. The United States has the highest percentage of prevalent diagnosed and treated patients.

Key benefits of the report:

Neuropathic Pain market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Neuropathic Pain epidemiology and Neuropathic Pain market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.). Neuropathic Pain market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies. Neuropathic Pain market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM. Neuropathic Pain market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Neuropathic Pain market.

Request for sample pages : https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/neuropathic-pain-market

“It was observed that 67.5% of the patients with neuropathic pain were in the 65–74 age group.”

The primary goals of neuropathic pain treatment are to manage the pain as much as possible and to minimize the negative side-effects.

There are various neuropathic pain treatments available, and often it is a ‘trial and error’ process to find the best option for a person. Regular painkillers such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or NSAIDs (for example ibuprofen, aspirin and paracetamol) are usually not effective for neuropathic pain.

Medications used for neuropathic pain treatment include over-the-counter analgesics, anticonvulsants, tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), topical anaesthetic agents, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), antiarrhythmics, narcotic analgesics, and opioids.

Combination therapies are often used in patients with neuropathic pain who have either failed to have a response or only had a partial response to monotherapy. In theory, utilizing lower doses of different classes of drugs may help alleviate or prevent adverse drug effects that are seen with higher doses of monotherapy. Studies have focused on the use of combination therapies and have found mixed results. A meta-analysis of two studies did find that a combination of gabapentin with an opioid was superior to monotherapy (or placebo), but the combination of the two medications was associated with higher drop-out rates due to adverse effects.

Request for sample pages : https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/neuropathic-pain-market

A large study that focused on comparing duloxetine and pregabalin at high doses as monotherapy to lower doses in combination did not show any difference in efficacy or side effects. Researchers continue to seek new treatments for neuropathic pain. There are new voltage-gated sodium channel blockers that are receptor-specific and may have less risk of cardiac, motor and central nervous system adverse effects. A review of stem cell therapy focused on preclinical data suggested that adult stem cell therapy in patients with neuropathic pain showed positive effects, with peripheral appearing to be more responsive than central neuropathic pain. Studies that focus on genetics and subgrouping patients based on their phenotypes may play an essential role in the future of personalized pain management for neuropathic pain.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Neuropathic Pain treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered:

1.Mirogabalin/Tarlige

2. Ricolinostat/HDAC6

3. LAT8881

And many others

The key players in Neuropathic Pain market are:

1. Daiichi Sankyo

2. Regenacy Pharmaceuticals

3. Lateral Pharma

And many others

Request for sample pages : https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/neuropathic-pain-market

Table of contents



1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Neuropathic Pain Market Overview at a Glance

4. Neuropathic Pain Disease Background and Overview

5. Case Reports

6. Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology Methodology

7. Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Neuropathic Pain Country-Wise Epidemiology

8.1. United States

8.2. EU-5

8.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

8.2.2. Germany

8.2.3. France

8.2.4. Italy

8.2.5. Spain

8.2.6. United Kingdom

8.3. Japan

9. Neuropathic Pain Treatments & Medical Practices

10. Neuropathic Pain Marketed Products

10.1. Tarlige: Daiichi Sankyo

11. Neuropathic Pain Emerging Therapies

11.1. Key Cross Competition

11.2. Mirogabalin/Tarlige: Daiichi Sankyo (For CNP)

11.3. Ricolinostat/HDAC6: Regenacy Pharmaceuticals

11.4. LAT8881: Lateral Pharma

12. Neuropathic Pain Market Size

13. 7MM Neuropathic Pain Country-Wise Market Analysis

13.1. United States Market Size

13.2. Germany Market Size

13.3. France Market Size

13.4. Italy Market Size

13.5. Spain Market Size

13.6. United Kingdom Market Size

13.6.1. Total Market Size of Neuropathic Pain

13.6.2. Market Size of Neuropathic Pain by Therapies

13.7. Japan Market Size

14. Market Drivers

15. Market Barriers

16. SWOT Analysis

17. Reimbursement

18. Appendix

19. Neuropathic Pain Report Methodology

20. DelveInsight Capabilities

21. Disclaimer

22. About DelveInsight

Related Reports :

Neuropathic Pain – Pipeline Insights, 2020

The Neuropathic Pain report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Neuropathic Pain across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

Neuropathic Pain – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

The Neuropathic Pain epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Neuropathic Pain epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.