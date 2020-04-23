(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Neuropathic Pain – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030.

Some of the key facts of the report:

In the UK, eight per cent of the general population experience neuropathic pain. The prevalence of chronic pain to be 16.6% and the prevalence of neuropathic pain was 3.2%. The United States has the highest percentage of prevalent diagnosed and treated patients.

“It was observed that 67.5% of the patients with neuropathic pain were in the 65–74 age group.”

The primary goals of neuropathic pain treatment are to manage the pain as much as possible and to minimize the negative side-effects.

There are various neuropathic pain treatments available, and often it is a ‘trial and error’ process to find the best option for a person. Regular painkillers such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or NSAIDs (for example ibuprofen, aspirin and paracetamol) are usually not effective for neuropathic pain.

Medications used for neuropathic pain treatment include over-the-counter analgesics, anticonvulsants, tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), topical anaesthetic agents, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), antiarrhythmics, narcotic analgesics, and opioids.

Combination therapies are often used in patients with neuropathic pain who have either failed to have a response or only had a partial response to monotherapy. In theory, utilizing lower doses of different classes of drugs may help alleviate or prevent adverse drug effects that are seen with higher doses of monotherapy. Studies have focused on the use of combination therapies and have found mixed results. A meta-analysis of two studies did find that a combination of gabapentin with an opioid was superior to monotherapy (or placebo), but the combination of the two medications was associated with higher drop-out rates due to adverse effects.

A large study that focused on comparing duloxetine and pregabalin at high doses as monotherapy to lower doses in combination did not show any difference in efficacy or side effects. Researchers continue to seek new treatments for neuropathic pain. There are new voltage-gated sodium channel blockers that are receptor-specific and may have less risk of cardiac, motor and central nervous system adverse effects. A review of stem cell therapy focused on preclinical data suggested that adult stem cell therapy in patients with neuropathic pain showed positive effects, with peripheral appearing to be more responsive than central neuropathic pain. Studies that focus on genetics and subgrouping patients based on their phenotypes may play an essential role in the future of personalized pain management for neuropathic pain.

Request for sample pages : https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/neuropathic-pain-epidemiology-forecast

