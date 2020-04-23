DelveInsight launched ‘Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘

DelveInsight’s ‘Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma(CTCL) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma(CTCL) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some Key Facts:

DelveInsight estimated higher incident cases of CTCL in the United States with ~3,312 incident cases in 2017, followed by EU5 and Japan.

According to DelveInsight’s analysis there were ~1789 cases of Mycosis Fungoides in 2017 in the US.

According to DelveInsight’s Analysis, Mycosis fungoides (MF) and Sézary syndrome (SS) are more often diagnosed in men than in women and usually are first diagnosed in people between the ages of 50 and 60 years.

Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) is a group of lympho proliferative disorders characterized by localization of neoplastic T lymphocytes to the skin. Collectively, CTCL is classified as a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Cutaneous T-cell lymphomas (CTCL) are the most common types of skin lymphoma. More than 3 out of every 4 skin lymphomas diagnosed are CTCLs. They often appear as eczema-like skin rashes and can affect widespread parts of the body.

There are different subtypes of CTCL. Most are slow growing but some can be fast growing. The most common types of CTCL are Mycosis Fungoides and Sezary Syndrome.

Mycosis fungoides (MF) is the most common type of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL). The disease looks different in each patient, with skin symptoms that can appear as patches, plaques, or tumors.

Sezary syndrome (SS) is an advanced, variant form of mycosis fungoides, which is characterized by the presence of lymphoma cells in the blood.

Peripheral T cell lymphomas (PTL) are among the rare variants of CTCL and accounts for 10% of all cases of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas.

As per DelveInsight estimates, men account for over 53% of total cases of CTCL. The occurrence of CTCL in men had been higher than that in women.

