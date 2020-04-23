A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market.

As per the report, the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market are highlighted in the report. Although the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market

Segmentation of the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market.

Competitive Landscape

In March 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) acquired, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of natural citrus oils and ingredients – Florida Chemical Company. With the acquisition, ADM aims to add high-value citrus capabilities to support its customers with citrus flavor and enhance the growth of its nutritional portfolio.

In February 2019, Jubilant Life Sciences’ subsidiary, Jubilant Biosys announced to expand its collaboration with Sanofi for a new integrated drug discovery in CNS therapeutic area. The collaboration is aimed at addressing unmet needs in neurological diseases.

In June 2018, BASF SE entered into a partnership with Xerion to advance personalized nutrition in Asia Pacific. In the collaboration, Newtrition®, BASF’s human nutrition brand was granted exclusive distributorship for PUFAcoatTM Omega-3 Index test kits, the Xerion’s proprietary technology.

Other key players operating in the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Reckitt Benckiser LLC, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Sanofi S.A., Atrium Innovations, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc., Dil Limited., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer, Inc., and Lonza Group Ltd.

Additional Insights

Pharmacies to Account for Over One-fourth Share of Market Revenue

Based on OTC channel, pharmacies will continue to retain its leading position in the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market, accounting for more than 27% revenue share in 2017 and expanding at a promising CAGR of 5.6% during 2017-2022. However, the segment may lose a few fraction of its share by 2022-end, due to rapid penetration of new OTC channels such as modern trade and online store.

By function, use of OTC vitamins and dietary supplements is expected to be robust for maintaining general well-being of the body. Global market revenue from sales of OTC vitamins and dietary supplements for general well-being is likely to represent the highest share throughout the forecast period.

Report Methodology

The recent report published by Fact.MR on OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market is a result of an extensive and thorough research methodology. The actionable and comprehensive insights into global OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market are obtained through a two-step research process involving primary as well as secondary resources. The secondary research was conducted by particularly studying trade journals, paid resources, and other associated publications relevant to OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market. The primary research, on the other hand, involved interviewing industry experts. Along with a historical analysis, results from these processes were triangulated to determine the accurate and exhaustive forecast data of global OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market for the 2017-2022 period.

Important questions pertaining to the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

