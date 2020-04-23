COVID-19: Potential impact on Coating Resins Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2025
The latest report on the Coating Resins market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Coating Resins market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Coating Resins market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Coating Resins market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Coating Resins market.
The report reveals that the Coating Resins market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Coating Resins market are enclosed in the report.
The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Coating Resins market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.
The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Coating Resins market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.
competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, technology, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global coating resins market by segmenting it in terms of type, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for coating resins in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type, technology, and application segments of the market in all regions.
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global coating resins market. The global coating resins market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the market are BASF SE, Royal DSM N.V., Arkema S.A, Allenex Netherlands B.V., DowDuPont, Lanxess, Celanese Corporation, and DIC Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.
The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global coating resins market for the base year 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, technology, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each type, technology, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.
Global Coating Resins Market, by Type
- Acrylic
- Polyurethane
- Alkyd
- Epoxy
- Vinyl
- Amino
- Polyester
- Others (Polyaspartics, Silicones, and Fluoropolymers)
Global Coating Resins Market, by Technology
- Water-based
- Solvent-based
- High Solids
- UV cured
- Others (including Powder Coatings)
Global Coating Resins Market, by Application
- Architectural Coatings
- Industrial Coatings
- Automotive Coatings
- Wood Coatings
- Protective & Marine Coatings
- Others (including Can Coatings and Leather Coatings)
Global Coating Resins Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments
- Analysis of various types, technologies, and applications wherein coating resins are used
- Identification of key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the coating resins market at the global, regional, and country levels
- Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global coating resins market between 2018 and 2026
- Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level
- Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market
Important Doubts Related to the Coating Resins Market Addressed in the Report:
- In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Coating Resins market?
- What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Coating Resins market due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players?
- What is the future of the Coating Resins market in region 2?
- What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?
Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report
- The growth potential of the emerging players in the Coating Resins market
- Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players
- Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments
- Current trends impacting the growth of the Coating Resins market
- The domestic and international presence of companies within the Coating Resins market
