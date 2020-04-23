Legionella Testing Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Legionella Testing Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Legionella Testing Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Legionella Testing Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Legionella Testing market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Legionella Testing market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

Competitive Dynamics

The report also profiles key players operating in the legionella testing market based on various attributes such as company details, SWOT analysis, strategic overview, financials, and business overview. Key players operating in the global legionella testing market are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BioMérieux Inc., and Qiagen N.V. among others.

The global legionella testing market has been segmented as below:

Global Legionella Testing Market by Test Type Culture Methods Urinary Antigen Test (UAT) Serology Direct fluorescent antibody test (DFA) Nucleic acid-based detection

Global Legionella Testing Market by Application Clinical Testing Methods Environmental Testing Methods

Global Legionella Testing Market, by End Users Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Clinics Others

Global Legionella Testing Market by Region North America United States Canada Europe Germany United Kingdom Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Japan China Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



