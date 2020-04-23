“

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Cognac market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Cognac market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Cognac Market Overview:

Leading manufacturers of Cognac Market:

key players had announced that the consumer demand for cognac has outstripped their production capacities, which is a clear indicator of the growth of cognac market. The U.S. and Chinese markets are the largest contributors to the growth of the cognac market. Growth in personal consumption of alcoholic beverages in regions like China is also expected to boost the growth of the overall cognac market.

Cognac Market: Regional Outlook

In North America, the trend in the cocktail industry and the usage of cognac as a cocktail ingredient is a major factor in fuelling the growth cognac market, as the U.S. is a very potential market for cognac. In Asia Pacific, China is the biggest market for cognac as the imports and exports of cognac were greatly affected by China’s macroeconomic conditions. Apart from China, India and Japan are also expected to contribute to the growth of the cognac market. In Europe, cognac is mostly consumed as a high-end product and the cognac market is expected to have a very slow growth or remain almost static in the forecast period. In the Middle East and Africa, the cognac market is expected to grow steadily despite declining economies.

Cognac Market: Key Players

Pernod Ricard SA

Jas Hennessy & Co.

Novovino Wine Company

Branded Spirits USA

Beam Suntory, Inc.

PIERRE LECAT SAS

Meukow Cognac

Rémy Cointreau

