In 2016, the global ambulatory electronic health record (EHR) market reached $4.0 billion and is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2017–2023). The market is registering growth due to the rising usage of EHR solutions, adoption of healthcare intranet technologies (HCIT) and increasing government initiatives, and need for reducing the overall healthcare cost. The electronically stored medical records of patients, which include information about medical care and surgeries that do not require the patient to be admitted in a hospital or non-hospital settings, are called ambulatory EHR.

In terms of application, the ambulatory EHR market is divided into patient management, referral management, decision support, e-prescribing, practice management, population health management, and health analytics. Among these, the practice management application occupied the largest share of the market during the historical period (2013–2016) and is projected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is due to the several advantages of EHR implementation, such as increased efficiency of day-to-day operations of healthcare practices. E-prescribing is predicted to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

When end user is taken into consideration, the ambulatory EHR market is categorized into independent centers and hospital owned ambulatory centers. Out of these, the larger share of the market was held by hospital owned ambulatory centers during the historical period, which are further expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The reason for this is the increasing adoption of ambulatory EHR by hospitals because of the surging volume of patients. The faster CAGR is projected to be witnessed by independent centers during the forecast period.

The emergence of cloud-based ambulatory EHR solutions is opening up wide opportunities for the players operating in the ambulatory EHR market. Because of the advent of cloud-based ambulatory EHR solutions, it is possible to keep data secure, safe, and fully accessible regardless of network traffic or time. In addition to this, cloud-based solutions demand fewer IT resources, update automatically, take up less space, and require less capital, which results in cost savings for clinics without needing extra time and more staff members for supporting bulky hardware installations.

Hence, the market is growing due to the rising need for decreasing overall healthcare cost and increasing adoption of HCIT.