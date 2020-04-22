The Global-Virgin Coconut oil market captured significant revenue in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% over the forecast period (2018-20125). Indonesia and Philippines are the two major producers of virgin coconut oil in the world. Asia, Central and South America are the major consumers of the coconut oil region wise.

The major drivers of this market are wide usage of coconut oil in manufacturing industries to manufacture beauty products, edible oils and pharmaceutical industries to manufacture medicines, increasing consumption of omega fatty acid, increasing demand for food products. This product is gaining traction all over the world as nutraceutical food oil and is getting popular amongst health conscious people. Increasing consumer expenditure on functional food and beverages as well as health benefits in terms of proper nourishment of skin and hair is estimated to strengthen the demand for virgin coconut oil over the forecast period.

By product type, the market is segmented into organic and inorganic virgin coconut oil. Organic segment is increasing the demand of the virgin coconut oils as organic food products are healthier than normal food products.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into cooking, cosmetics, healthcare, and others.

Regionally, Asia Pacific leads the virgin coconut oil market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Nmk Holdings Private Limited, Greenville Agro Corporation, P.T. Harvard Cocopro, Naturoca, Sun Bio Naturals India Private Limited, Celebes, Sakthi Exports and others.

Get Direct Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/615517

