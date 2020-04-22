Market Overview:

The Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market was valued at USD 3.92 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 26.24 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.52% from 2017 to 2025.

Video management software (VMS) is an integral part of any surveillance system and are used for seamless management of audio, digital video, data and playback functionalities in a video surveillance system. VMS can also review and analyze recorded video which provides important information. Applications of VMS include monitoring applications, cross-border activities, building access, providing after hours surveillance.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059525

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Use of IoT and Video Analytics

1.2 Increasing trend of Cloud-based Solutions

1.3 Rising Security Threats

1.4 Useful Integration with Digital Business Systems

1.5 Increasing Application of Video Surveillance

View Source Of Related Reports:

Video Management Software (VMS) Market

Telecom Managed Services Market

Oilfield Communications Market

Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market

Video Streaming Software Market

SMS Firewall Market

Lecture Capture Systems Market

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Security and Privacy Concerns

2.2 Issues with Storage of High-Resolution Videos and Recordings

Market Segmentation:

The Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market is segmented on the basis of technology, component, deployment model, verticals, and region.

1. By Technology:

1.1 IP-Based VMS

1.2 Analog-Based VMS

2. By Component:

2.1 Solutions

2.1.1 Case management

2.1.2 Data integration

2.1.3 Security management

2.1.4 Video intelligence

2.1.5 Advanced video management

2.1.6 Custom application management

2.1.7 Intelligent streaming

2.1.8 Navigation management

2.1.9 Mobile application

2.1.10 Storage management

2.1.11 Others

2.2 Services

2.2.1 Managed Services

2.2.2 Professional Services

3. By Deployment Model:

3.1 Cloud-based

3.2 On-premise

4. By Verticals:

4.1 BFSI

4.2 Healthcare

4.3 Government

4.4 Education

4.5 Manufacturing

4.6 Telecom and IT

4.7 Energy and Utilities

4.8 Media and Entertainment

4.9 Tourism

4.10 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Milestone Systems A/S

2. Aimetis Corporation

3. On-Net Surveillance Systems Inc

4. Salient Systems

5. Exacq Technologies

6. March Networks

7. 3VR Inc

8. Axxonsoft

9. Verint Systems Inc

10. Genetec, Inc

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059525

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609