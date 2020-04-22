The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Water Storage Tanks Market – Insights on Growing Applications by 2031
In 2018, the market size of Water Storage Tanks Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
The report on the Water Storage Tanks market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Water Storage Tanks market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Water Storage Tanks market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Water Storage Tanks market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.
This study presents the Water Storage Tanks Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Water Storage Tanks history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Water Storage Tanks market, the following companies are covered:
The following manufacturers are covered:
ZCL Composites
Synalloy Corporation
AG Growth International
Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (CB&I)
BH Tank
Caldwell Tanks
Containment Solutions
CST Industries
DN Tanks
HMT
Maguire Iron
Contain Enviro Services
Tank Connection
Roth Industries
Crom Corporation
Snyder Industries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Concrete Water Storage Tanks
Steel Water Storage Tanks
Fiberglass Water Storage Tanks
Plastic Water Storage Tanks
Others
Segment by Application
Municipal
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Water Storage Tanks product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Water Storage Tanks , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Water Storage Tanks in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Water Storage Tanks competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Water Storage Tanks breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Water Storage Tanks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Water Storage Tanks sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
