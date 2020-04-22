“

In 2018, the market size of Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

The report on the Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.

This study presents the Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

Shell

Dow Chemical

Exxon Mobil

Sasol

BASF

CNPC

Eastman Chemical

Mitsui Chemicals

LG Chem

Zibo Nuoao Chemical

Lyondellbasell

Novacap

Oxea-chemical

Tokuyama Corporation

Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

One-step (Direct) Hydrogenation

Two-step (Indirect) Hydrogenation

Segment by Application

Solvents

Chemical Intermediates

Paints & Inks

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

