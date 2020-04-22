The presented market report on the global Functional Flour market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Functional Flour market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Functional Flour market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Functional Flour market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Functional Flour market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Functional Flour market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Functional Flour Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Functional Flour market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Functional Flour market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

key players operating in the functional flour market, including Cargill Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, SunOpta, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., General Mills Inc., Parrish and Heimbecker, Limited, ConAgra Foods, Inc., ITC Limited, Bunge Limited, and others.

Functional Flour Market- Multiple Initiatives for Promoting Consumption Propels Growth

Initiatives by governments and associations across the globe in the directions of promoting consumption of functional flour is complementing the market growth. Rising instances of malnutrition or nutrition deficit across both developed as well as developing economies are fuelling such initiatives of promoting consumption of enriched flours, working in favor for growth of functional flour market. For instance, various associations of millers in the Caribbean and Latin America had a crucial role in pushing flour fortification across the key countries.

Another program by the ‘Flour Fortification Initiative’ enabled wide-spread implementation fortification across multiple countries in the Middle Eastern, North African, and Eastern Mediterranean regions. Moreover, leading players, such as Cargill, Incorporated, are joining such initiatives to further extend their support in the same. Awareness created by such initiatives is translating into broader acceptance of enriched flours, thereby fuelling growth of functional flour market. In addition, business developments, technological advances, flourishing trade, and effective marketing in the support of floor fortification are also boosting ROI benefits of manufacturers in the functional flour market.

Functional Flour Market- Paradigm Shift to Healthy Foods Creates Significant Opportunities for Manufacturers

Rising gravitation toward health & wellness and augmented consumption of health-benefitting foods is creating sustained opportunities for the manufacturers of functional flour. Consumers across the globe are adhering to healthy diets inclusive of cereals, grains, and lentils to meet their nutritional requirements. This, in turn, is creating significant incremental opportunity for the participants of functional flour market.

Rising incidences of gluten intolerance are also inducing shift to non-wheat based and enriched flours, thereby influencing growth of functional flour market. Moreover, increasing consumer propensity for ready-to-eat bakery foods that are available in multigrain variants is also creating favorable grounds for the functional flour market.

Functional Flour Market- Evolving Perceptions of Clean Labels Continues to Push Adoption

As the feature of clean label is mainstreaming across multiple countries, consumer expectations continue to evolve. Amid this dynamic landscape, food manufacturers are vying to continuously innovate and keep up with the evolving trends to create distinguishable products. Evolution of ‘clean label’ is acting as a key differentiator for food manufactures to enhance perceptions of their offerings for bolstering consumer confidence.

In line with the clean label trend, food manufacturers are including flour variants in their products that align well with consumers’ consideration of healthy ingredients, providing fillip to the adoption of functional flour. Food manufacturers are incessantly switching to functional flour for boosting credibility of their product labels, which in turn helps them make their offerings distinguishable on the market shelves.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Functional Flour market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Functional Flour Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Functional Flour market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Functional Flour market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Functional Flour market

