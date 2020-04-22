A recent market study on the global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology market reveals that the global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology market is discussed in the presented study.

The Energy-efficient Lighting Technology market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

segmented as follows:

Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market, by Product Scale

New Installation

Replacement

Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market, by Product Type

Incandescent Lamp Halogen Lamp Others

LED

Gas Discharge Lamp CFL LFL Arc Lamp Others



Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market, by Center CCT

Lower than 2200K

2200K and 2500K

2700K and 3000K

3500K and 4000K

4500K and 5000K

5700K and 6500K

More than 6500K

Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



