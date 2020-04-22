LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Sports Shoes Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Sports Shoes market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Sports Shoes market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Sports Shoes market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Sports Shoes market.

Leading players of the global Sports Shoes market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Sports Shoes market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Sports Shoes market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Sports Shoes market.

The major players that are operating in the global Sports Shoes market are: Nike, Adidas Group, Puma, New Balance, Asics, Sketcher, K-Swiss, MIZUNO, KAPPA, Merrell, Vibram, LI-NING, ANTA, XTEP, 361°, PEAK

Global Sports Shoes Market by Product Type: Football Sport Shoes, Basketball Sport Shoes, Other Sport Shoes

Global Sports Shoes Market by Application: Professional, Amateur

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Sports Shoes market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Sports Shoes market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Sports Shoes market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Sports Shoes market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Sports Shoes market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Sports Shoes market

Highlighting important trends of the global Sports Shoes market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Sports Shoes market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Sports Shoes market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Sports Shoes Market Overview

1.1 Sports Shoes Product Overview

1.2 Sports Shoes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Football Sport Shoes

1.2.2 Basketball Sport Shoes

1.2.3 Other Sport Shoes

1.3 Global Sports Shoes Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Sports Shoes Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Sports Shoes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Sports Shoes Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Sports Shoes Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Sports Shoes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Sports Shoes Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Sports Shoes Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Sports Shoes Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Sports Shoes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Sports Shoes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Sports Shoes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sports Shoes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Sports Shoes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sports Shoes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Sports Shoes Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Sports Shoes Industry

1.5.1.1 Sports Shoes Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Sports Shoes Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Sports Shoes Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Sports Shoes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sports Shoes Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sports Shoes Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Sports Shoes Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sports Shoes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sports Shoes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sports Shoes Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sports Shoes Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sports Shoes as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sports Shoes Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sports Shoes Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Sports Shoes Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Sports Shoes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sports Shoes Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Sports Shoes Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sports Shoes Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Sports Shoes Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Sports Shoes Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Sports Shoes Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Sports Shoes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Sports Shoes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Shoes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Shoes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Sports Shoes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Sports Shoes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Sports Shoes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Sports Shoes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Shoes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Shoes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Sports Shoes by Application

4.1 Sports Shoes Segment by Application

4.1.1 Professional

4.1.2 Amateur

4.2 Global Sports Shoes Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Sports Shoes Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Sports Shoes Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Sports Shoes Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Sports Shoes by Application

4.5.2 Europe Sports Shoes by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Sports Shoes by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Sports Shoes by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Sports Shoes by Application

5 North America Sports Shoes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Sports Shoes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sports Shoes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Sports Shoes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Sports Shoes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Sports Shoes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Sports Shoes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Sports Shoes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Sports Shoes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Sports Shoes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Sports Shoes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Shoes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Shoes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Shoes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Shoes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Sports Shoes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Sports Shoes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Sports Shoes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Sports Shoes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Sports Shoes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Sports Shoes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Shoes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Shoes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Shoes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Shoes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sports Shoes Business

10.1 Nike

10.1.1 Nike Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nike Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Nike Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Nike Sports Shoes Products Offered

10.1.5 Nike Recent Development

10.2 Adidas Group

10.2.1 Adidas Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Adidas Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Adidas Group Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Nike Sports Shoes Products Offered

10.2.5 Adidas Group Recent Development

10.3 Puma

10.3.1 Puma Corporation Information

10.3.2 Puma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Puma Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Puma Sports Shoes Products Offered

10.3.5 Puma Recent Development

10.4 New Balance

10.4.1 New Balance Corporation Information

10.4.2 New Balance Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 New Balance Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 New Balance Sports Shoes Products Offered

10.4.5 New Balance Recent Development

10.5 Asics

10.5.1 Asics Corporation Information

10.5.2 Asics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Asics Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Asics Sports Shoes Products Offered

10.5.5 Asics Recent Development

10.6 Sketcher

10.6.1 Sketcher Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sketcher Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Sketcher Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Sketcher Sports Shoes Products Offered

10.6.5 Sketcher Recent Development

10.7 K-Swiss

10.7.1 K-Swiss Corporation Information

10.7.2 K-Swiss Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 K-Swiss Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 K-Swiss Sports Shoes Products Offered

10.7.5 K-Swiss Recent Development

10.8 MIZUNO

10.8.1 MIZUNO Corporation Information

10.8.2 MIZUNO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 MIZUNO Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 MIZUNO Sports Shoes Products Offered

10.8.5 MIZUNO Recent Development

10.9 KAPPA

10.9.1 KAPPA Corporation Information

10.9.2 KAPPA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 KAPPA Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 KAPPA Sports Shoes Products Offered

10.9.5 KAPPA Recent Development

10.10 Merrell

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Sports Shoes Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Merrell Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Merrell Recent Development

10.11 Vibram

10.11.1 Vibram Corporation Information

10.11.2 Vibram Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Vibram Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Vibram Sports Shoes Products Offered

10.11.5 Vibram Recent Development

10.12 LI-NING

10.12.1 LI-NING Corporation Information

10.12.2 LI-NING Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 LI-NING Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 LI-NING Sports Shoes Products Offered

10.12.5 LI-NING Recent Development

10.13 ANTA

10.13.1 ANTA Corporation Information

10.13.2 ANTA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 ANTA Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 ANTA Sports Shoes Products Offered

10.13.5 ANTA Recent Development

10.14 XTEP

10.14.1 XTEP Corporation Information

10.14.2 XTEP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 XTEP Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 XTEP Sports Shoes Products Offered

10.14.5 XTEP Recent Development

10.15 361°

10.15.1 361° Corporation Information

10.15.2 361° Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 361° Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 361° Sports Shoes Products Offered

10.15.5 361° Recent Development

10.16 PEAK

10.16.1 PEAK Corporation Information

10.16.2 PEAK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 PEAK Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 PEAK Sports Shoes Products Offered

10.16.5 PEAK Recent Development

11 Sports Shoes Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sports Shoes Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sports Shoes Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

