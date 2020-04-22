Fatty Acids Supplements Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Fatty Acids Supplements Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Fatty Acids Supplements Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

companies such as Nestlé S.A. and Abbott Laboratories have been progressively expanding their product portfolios catering to this segment. For instance, infant formula, such as Similac with OptiGRO and Similac for supplementation, both products of Abbott Laboratories, are available in the market.

The Lower level of consumer awareness acts as a major restraint for the fatty acids supplements market. The situation is adverse in developing parts of the world where literacy rates are low and people have low disposable incomes to spend on dietary supplements. Companies such as Arista Industries, Croda Healthcare, DSM, and Dean Foods are focusing on spreading awareness, especially in high-potential markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

North America is the largest market for fatty acids supplements globally, followed by Europe. In 2013, North America accounted for about 35% of the global consumption of omega-3 fatty acids. A growing trend towards consuming beverages with functional ingredients has offered new opportunities for the addition of omega-3, such as EPA and DHA, in beverages. According to the United Soybean Board’s Consumer Attitudes about Nutrition survey, around 84% of consumers perceived omega-3 as a healthy fatty acid in 2012; and increase from 79% in 2011.

The global fatty acids supplements market is highly consolidated, with the top five companies holding around 75% market share. DSM leads the market, followed by Epax AS and Croda Health Care.

This report is a detailed study of the global fatty acids supplements market. It offers insights into the current and forecast market scenario. The report examines factors affecting the market movement and changing consumer behavior as well as provides details related to strategic planning of companies for growth and sustenance in the competitive market. Company profiles, included at the end of the report, cover company overview, products and segments, financial performance, and recent developments of various companies.

The report covers following segmentations On the basis of source: Marine oils Algal oils Others (including flaxseed oils) On the basis of application: Dietary supplements Functional food and beverages Others (including pharmaceuticals and infant formula) On the basis of geography: North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



The key insights of the Fatty Acids Supplements market report: