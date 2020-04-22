A recent market study on the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market reveals that the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market is discussed in the presented study.

The Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Key Highlights of the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market

The presented report segregates the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market.

Segmentation of the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market report.

the report segments the market based on key geographies such as North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, U.K, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), and Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa). It also provides market volume and revenue for each application under every regional segment. The DCPD market is further analyzed into major countries of each region.

Based on applications and countries, the report analyzes the attractiveness of each segment with the help of an attractiveness tool. The study includes value chain analysis, which provides a better understanding of key players in the supply chain (from raw material manufacturers to end-users). Additionally, the study analyzes market competition and industry players using Porter’s five forces analysis.

The report includes an overview of the market share of key companies in the global DCPD market. Key players profiled in the DCPD study include Braskem, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Cymetech Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Fushun Yikesi New Material Co., Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc., LyondellBasell, Maruzen Petrochemical, Shell Chemicals, Texmark Chemicals, Inc. and Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Co., Ltd.

Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market: Research Methodology

Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases. Other sources include national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, and press releases and webcasts specific to the companies operating in the market. Secondary sources referred for the study of the DCPD market include reinforced plastics magazine, European plastics council and company presentations.

The report segments the global dicyclopentadiene market into:

Dicyclopentadiene Market – By Application Unsaturated Polyester Resin Hydrocarbon Resins EPDM Elastomers COC & COP Poly-DCPD Others (Pesticides, Flame retardants, etc.)



Dicyclopentadiene Market – Regional Analysis North America U.S. Canada Europe France U.K. Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



