The following manufacturers are covered:

Invista

Solvay

Ascend

BASF

Radici

Asahi Kasei

Lanxess

Haili

Huafon

Shenma Industrial

Hualu Hengsheng

Liaoyang Sinopec

Hongye

Tianli

Yangmei Fengxi

Zhejiang Shuyang

Kailuan Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cyclohexane Oxidation

Cyclohexene Oxidation

Phenol Hydrogenation

Segment by Application

Nylon 6,6

Polyurethanes

Adipic Esters

Others

