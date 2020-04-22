Detailed Study on the Global Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) and Instrument Cluster Market

The following manufacturers are covered:

Continental AG

Nippon

Delphi Automotive

Bosch

Denso

Visteon Corporation

Johnson Controls, Inc

Yazaki Corporation

E-Lead

Garmin

Harman

Pioneer Corp

Coagent Enterprise

Founder

Springteq Electronics

RoadRover Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Automotive Head-up Display (HUD)

Windshield Projected HUD

Combiner Projected HUD

By Automotive Instrument Cluster

Analog Cluster

Hybrid Cluster

Digital Cluster

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

