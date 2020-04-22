Post-Tensioning System Market report provides key statistics on the market status. The Post-Tensioning System market is segmented based on component platform, industrial geography and market growth analysis. On the basis of component, the market is divided Size, Share, Trend and Demand. The high designing and manufacturing cost of this technology restrains the market growth.

Post-tensioning is a method of reinforcing (strengthening) concrete or other materials with high-strength steel strands or bars, typically referred to as tendons. Post-tensioning applications include office and apartment buildings, parking structures, slabs-on-ground, bridges, sports stadiums, rock and soil anchors, and water-tanks.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• VSL

• Freyssinet

• DSI

• Suncoast Post-Tension

• SRG

• BBV

• Amsysco

• TMG Global

• Tendon Systems

• …

The Post-Tensioning System report focuses on the Post-Tensioning System in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Unbonded Post-Tensioning System

• Bonded Post-Tensioning System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Buildings

• Bridge & Entertainment Complex

• Energy

• Others

