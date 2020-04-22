LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Portable Bluetooth Speakers market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Portable Bluetooth Speakers market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Portable Bluetooth Speakers market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Portable Bluetooth Speakers market.

Leading players of the global Portable Bluetooth Speakers market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Portable Bluetooth Speakers market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Portable Bluetooth Speakers market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Portable Bluetooth Speakers market.

The major players that are operating in the global Portable Bluetooth Speakers market are: Harman, Bose, BRAVEN, Philips, hmdx, Jawbone, Logitech, Sony, Beats, Imation, Creative, Poineer, KLIPSCH, D&M Holdings, Scosche, LG, Jarre, Samsung, Panasonic, Polk, Yamaha, Earise, AUKEY, AONI, B&W, iSound, Sherwood, Divoom, Fluance, Eton

Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market by Product Type: AC/DC Bluetooth speakers, AC-only Bluetooth speakers, DC-only Bluetooth speakers

Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market by Application: Household, Outdoor

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Portable Bluetooth Speakers market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Portable Bluetooth Speakers market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Portable Bluetooth Speakers market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Portable Bluetooth Speakers market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Portable Bluetooth Speakers market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Portable Bluetooth Speakers market

Highlighting important trends of the global Portable Bluetooth Speakers market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Portable Bluetooth Speakers market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Portable Bluetooth Speakers market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Overview

1.1 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Product Overview

1.2 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 AC/DC Bluetooth speakers

1.2.2 AC-only Bluetooth speakers

1.2.3 DC-only Bluetooth speakers

1.3 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Portable Bluetooth Speakers Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Portable Bluetooth Speakers Industry

1.5.1.1 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Portable Bluetooth Speakers Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Portable Bluetooth Speakers Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Portable Bluetooth Speakers Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Portable Bluetooth Speakers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Portable Bluetooth Speakers as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Portable Bluetooth Speakers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers by Application

4.1 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household

4.1.2 Outdoor

4.2 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Portable Bluetooth Speakers by Application

4.5.2 Europe Portable Bluetooth Speakers by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Bluetooth Speakers by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Portable Bluetooth Speakers by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Bluetooth Speakers by Application

5 North America Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Bluetooth Speakers Business

10.1 Harman

10.1.1 Harman Corporation Information

10.1.2 Harman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Harman Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Harman Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.1.5 Harman Recent Development

10.2 Bose

10.2.1 Bose Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bose Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Bose Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Harman Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.2.5 Bose Recent Development

10.3 BRAVEN

10.3.1 BRAVEN Corporation Information

10.3.2 BRAVEN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 BRAVEN Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 BRAVEN Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.3.5 BRAVEN Recent Development

10.4 Philips

10.4.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.4.2 Philips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Philips Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Philips Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.4.5 Philips Recent Development

10.5 hmdx

10.5.1 hmdx Corporation Information

10.5.2 hmdx Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 hmdx Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 hmdx Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.5.5 hmdx Recent Development

10.6 Jawbone

10.6.1 Jawbone Corporation Information

10.6.2 Jawbone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Jawbone Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Jawbone Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.6.5 Jawbone Recent Development

10.7 Logitech

10.7.1 Logitech Corporation Information

10.7.2 Logitech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Logitech Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Logitech Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.7.5 Logitech Recent Development

10.8 Sony

10.8.1 Sony Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sony Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Sony Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Sony Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.8.5 Sony Recent Development

10.9 Beats

10.9.1 Beats Corporation Information

10.9.2 Beats Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Beats Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Beats Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.9.5 Beats Recent Development

10.10 Imation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Imation Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Imation Recent Development

10.11 Creative

10.11.1 Creative Corporation Information

10.11.2 Creative Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Creative Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Creative Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.11.5 Creative Recent Development

10.12 Poineer

10.12.1 Poineer Corporation Information

10.12.2 Poineer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Poineer Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Poineer Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.12.5 Poineer Recent Development

10.13 KLIPSCH

10.13.1 KLIPSCH Corporation Information

10.13.2 KLIPSCH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 KLIPSCH Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 KLIPSCH Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.13.5 KLIPSCH Recent Development

10.14 D&M Holdings

10.14.1 D&M Holdings Corporation Information

10.14.2 D&M Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 D&M Holdings Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 D&M Holdings Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.14.5 D&M Holdings Recent Development

10.15 Scosche

10.15.1 Scosche Corporation Information

10.15.2 Scosche Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Scosche Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Scosche Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.15.5 Scosche Recent Development

10.16 LG

10.16.1 LG Corporation Information

10.16.2 LG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 LG Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 LG Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.16.5 LG Recent Development

10.17 Jarre

10.17.1 Jarre Corporation Information

10.17.2 Jarre Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Jarre Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Jarre Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.17.5 Jarre Recent Development

10.18 Samsung

10.18.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.18.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Samsung Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Samsung Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.18.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.19 Panasonic

10.19.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.19.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Panasonic Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Panasonic Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.19.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.20 Polk

10.20.1 Polk Corporation Information

10.20.2 Polk Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Polk Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Polk Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.20.5 Polk Recent Development

10.21 Yamaha

10.21.1 Yamaha Corporation Information

10.21.2 Yamaha Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Yamaha Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Yamaha Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.21.5 Yamaha Recent Development

10.22 Earise

10.22.1 Earise Corporation Information

10.22.2 Earise Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Earise Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Earise Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.22.5 Earise Recent Development

10.23 AUKEY

10.23.1 AUKEY Corporation Information

10.23.2 AUKEY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 AUKEY Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 AUKEY Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.23.5 AUKEY Recent Development

10.24 AONI

10.24.1 AONI Corporation Information

10.24.2 AONI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 AONI Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 AONI Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.24.5 AONI Recent Development

10.25 B&W

10.25.1 B&W Corporation Information

10.25.2 B&W Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 B&W Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 B&W Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.25.5 B&W Recent Development

10.26 iSound

10.26.1 iSound Corporation Information

10.26.2 iSound Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.26.3 iSound Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 iSound Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.26.5 iSound Recent Development

10.27 Sherwood

10.27.1 Sherwood Corporation Information

10.27.2 Sherwood Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.27.3 Sherwood Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 Sherwood Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.27.5 Sherwood Recent Development

10.28 Divoom

10.28.1 Divoom Corporation Information

10.28.2 Divoom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.28.3 Divoom Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.28.4 Divoom Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.28.5 Divoom Recent Development

10.29 Fluance

10.29.1 Fluance Corporation Information

10.29.2 Fluance Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.29.3 Fluance Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.29.4 Fluance Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.29.5 Fluance Recent Development

10.30 Eton

10.30.1 Eton Corporation Information

10.30.2 Eton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.30.3 Eton Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.30.4 Eton Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered

10.30.5 Eton Recent Development

11 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

