Rising demand for various techniques to pinpointing diagnoses down to the subtype of chronic conditions will drive the pharmacogenomics market. Increasing prevalence of several infectious and non-infectious diseases is also one of the major factors boosting the demand for regulated next-generation sequencing-based clinical trial assays and companion diagnostics.

The Global Pharmacogenomics Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2026. Increasing prevalence of several infectious and non-infectious diseases, rising usage in drug discovery processes are the major factors driving the Pharmacogenomics market. Lack of awareness and lack of consistency in pharmacogenomics products will restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The screening of known polymorphic drug metabolism enzymes and transporters (DMET) is rapidly becoming routine practice in clinical research. So manufacturers are currently focusing on various approaches to pharmacogenomics analysis to provide rapid and cost-effective solutions for both the screening of known polymorphisms and discovery of novel variants.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into microarray, sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, and others. Sequencing dominates the market, especially with the advent of next generation sequencing attributed by high throughput screening, high accuracy and speed.

North America held the largest and the fastest market owing to presence of major key players and strategic collaborations among them. Asia Pacific is also expected to exhibit substantial growth rate after North America due to increased investments in R&D and increasing number of clinical trials.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Affymetrix, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, Myriad Genetics, Inc., and Pathway Genomics Corporation.

