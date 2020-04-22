The Global Performance Analytics Market was valued at USD 1.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.65 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.68% from 2017 to 2025.

Performance analytics utilizes technology and data to study the performance of an identity and measure periodic improvements based on desired results. Performance Analytics enables organizations to seamlessly transform to a goal-oriented business culture with an easy-to-use, integrated application designed for reporting and analyzing business performance. Benefits of performance analytics include – realize fast-time-to-value, maximizes return on investment, deliver automation and self-service, prioritize resources, lower cost of services, improve availability and quality of service, and align the organization with company goals.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Adoption of advanced vendors offerings

1.2 Growing demand for cloud-based performance analytics solution

1.3 Increasing advancements in computing power

1.4 Growing need to generate insights from rapidly rising volume of data

1.5 Increasing need for metric driven business performance assessment

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of technical expertise for analytics

2.2 Poor knowledge about impacts of performance analytics

2.3 Positive return on investment concerns

Market Segmentation:

The Global Performance Analytics Market is segmented on the analytics type, organization size, component, deployment model, application, vertical, and region.

1. Analytics Type:

1.1 Descriptive analytics

1.2 Predictive analytics

1.3 Prescriptive analytics

2. Organization Size:

2.1 Large Enterprises

2.2 Small and Medium Organizations

3. By Component:

3.1 Software

3.2 Services

3.2.1 Managed services

3.2.2 Professional services

3.2.2.1 Support and maintenance services

3.2.2.2 Consulting services

4. By Deployment Mode:

4.1 Cloud

4.2 On-premises

5. By Application:

5.1 Employee performance analytics

5.2 Sales and marketing performance analytics

5.3 Financial performance analytics

5.4 Engineering and R&D performance analytics

5.5 Supply chain performance analytics

5.6 IT operations performance analytics

6. By Vertical:

6.1 Healthcare

6.2 Government and Defense

6.3 IT and Telecom

6.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

6.5 Construction and Engineering

6.6 Retail and e-commerce

6.7 Energy and Logistics

6.8 Others

7. By Region:

7.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

7.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

7.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

7.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Siemens AG

2. SAS Institute, Inc.

3. IBM Corporation

4. SAP SE

5. Optymyze

6. Xactly Corporation

7. Callidus Software Inc.

8. Oracle Corporation

9. Servicenow, Inc.

10. Adaptive Insights

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

