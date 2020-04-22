The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Operations Consulting Services market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Operations Consulting Services market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Operations Consulting Services market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Operations Consulting Services market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new services, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Operations Consulting Services market by segmenting the market based on organization size, application, verticals, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Growing globalization has resulted in a rise in the business competition with the entry of new players. Due to this, the established firms have no other alternative but to restructure their business activities along with cutting costs whenever possible. This is likely to result in the result in massive demand for operations consulting services over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, operations consulting services play a major role in enhancing business efficacy, thereby raising the output of the business.

Based on the organization size, the market is classified into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Application-wise, the industry is divided into Supply Chain, Manufacturing Operations, Project Management, Process Management, Financial Operations, and Human Resource Operations.

On the basis of verticals, the market is classified into Aerospace & Defense, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical & Materials, Automotive, Construction & Mining, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Durables, & Retail, Chemicals & Materials, Entertainment & Media, Manufacturing, Semiconductor & Electronics, and Others.

Some of the key players in the market include Accenture, Deloitte, PwC or PricewaterhouseCoopers, KPMG International, McKinsey and Company, Ernst & Young Global Limited, A.T. Kearney, Inc., The Hackett Group, Inc., Bain & Company, and Boston Consulting Group among others.

