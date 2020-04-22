LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market.

Leading players of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market.

The major players that are operating in the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market are: Baowu Carbon Material, Rain Industries, JFE Chemical, C-Chem, OCI, Koppers, Himadri, Baoshun, Sunlight Coking, Shandong Weijiao, Kailuan Group, Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing, Jining Carbon, Shanxi Hongte, Ansteel Group, Avdiivka Coke Plant, DEZA a. s., EVRAZ

Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market by Product Type: Coal-Tar Processing, Petroleum-Derived

Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market by Application: Phthalic Anhydride, Refined Naphthalene, Water-Reducing Admixture, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market

Highlighting important trends of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Overview

1.1 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Overview

1.2 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Coal-Tar Processing

1.2.2 Petroleum-Derived

1.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Industry

1.5.1.1 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) by Application

4.1 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Phthalic Anhydride

4.1.2 Refined Naphthalene

4.1.3 Water-Reducing Admixture

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) by Application

5 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Business

10.1 Baowu Carbon Material

10.1.1 Baowu Carbon Material Corporation Information

10.1.2 Baowu Carbon Material Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Baowu Carbon Material Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Baowu Carbon Material Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.1.5 Baowu Carbon Material Recent Development

10.2 Rain Industries

10.2.1 Rain Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 Rain Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Rain Industries Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Baowu Carbon Material Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.2.5 Rain Industries Recent Development

10.3 JFE Chemical

10.3.1 JFE Chemical Corporation Information

10.3.2 JFE Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 JFE Chemical Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 JFE Chemical Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.3.5 JFE Chemical Recent Development

10.4 C-Chem

10.4.1 C-Chem Corporation Information

10.4.2 C-Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 C-Chem Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 C-Chem Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.4.5 C-Chem Recent Development

10.5 OCI

10.5.1 OCI Corporation Information

10.5.2 OCI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 OCI Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 OCI Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.5.5 OCI Recent Development

10.6 Koppers

10.6.1 Koppers Corporation Information

10.6.2 Koppers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Koppers Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Koppers Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.6.5 Koppers Recent Development

10.7 Himadri

10.7.1 Himadri Corporation Information

10.7.2 Himadri Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Himadri Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Himadri Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.7.5 Himadri Recent Development

10.8 Baoshun

10.8.1 Baoshun Corporation Information

10.8.2 Baoshun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Baoshun Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Baoshun Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.8.5 Baoshun Recent Development

10.9 Sunlight Coking

10.9.1 Sunlight Coking Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sunlight Coking Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Sunlight Coking Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Sunlight Coking Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.9.5 Sunlight Coking Recent Development

10.10 Shandong Weijiao

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Shandong Weijiao Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Shandong Weijiao Recent Development

10.11 Kailuan Group

10.11.1 Kailuan Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kailuan Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Kailuan Group Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Kailuan Group Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.11.5 Kailuan Group Recent Development

10.12 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing

10.12.1 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Corporation Information

10.12.2 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.12.5 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Recent Development

10.13 Jining Carbon

10.13.1 Jining Carbon Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jining Carbon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Jining Carbon Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Jining Carbon Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.13.5 Jining Carbon Recent Development

10.14 Shanxi Hongte

10.14.1 Shanxi Hongte Corporation Information

10.14.2 Shanxi Hongte Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Shanxi Hongte Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Shanxi Hongte Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.14.5 Shanxi Hongte Recent Development

10.15 Ansteel Group

10.15.1 Ansteel Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Ansteel Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Ansteel Group Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Ansteel Group Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.15.5 Ansteel Group Recent Development

10.16 Avdiivka Coke Plant

10.16.1 Avdiivka Coke Plant Corporation Information

10.16.2 Avdiivka Coke Plant Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Avdiivka Coke Plant Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Avdiivka Coke Plant Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.16.5 Avdiivka Coke Plant Recent Development

10.17 DEZA a. s.

10.17.1 DEZA a. s. Corporation Information

10.17.2 DEZA a. s. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 DEZA a. s. Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 DEZA a. s. Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.17.5 DEZA a. s. Recent Development

10.18 EVRAZ

10.18.1 EVRAZ Corporation Information

10.18.2 EVRAZ Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 EVRAZ Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 EVRAZ Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.18.5 EVRAZ Recent Development

11 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

