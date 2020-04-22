The global micromobility market generated $3.0 billion in 2018 and is expected to attain a value of $9.8 billion in 2025, registering a 19.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2025). The market is growing because of the deployment of e-bikes and economic viability of this mobility option. Micromobility is among the various modes of transport with light duty vehicles, such as scooters, kick scooters, and bikes. These vehicles are utilized on sharing basis for covering short distances, primarily five miles or less.

The economic viability of bike sharing services is a major driving factor of the micromobility market. The general revenue structure of a bike sharing service includes an initial fee to unlock the bike and$0.15 per 30 minutes of travel on an average, which is quite less than the price of other public shared mobility options. In addition to this, due to the rising popularity of these services, many companies have started offering subscription-based bike sharing services on weekly, monthly, or daily basis, which will further make commuting economical for regular users.

When service type is taken into consideration, the micromobility market is categorized into scooter sharing, kick scooter sharing, and bike sharing. Out of these, the bike sharing category dominated the market during the historical period (2017–2018) and is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period as well. The reason for this is the surging usage of these services in the APAC region, primarily in China. The kick scooter sharing category is predicted to advance at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

The deployment of e-bikes is another primary factor contributing to the growth of the micromobility market. It has been observed that the inclusion of e-bikes is being opted as a major strategic move by many bike sharing service providers. Furthermore, the users are also increasingly demanding for the electric bicycle fleet. E-bikes are preferred as they fulfill the need for higher speed in short-distance commuting in a better way as compared to a pedal bike. Even though the cost of e-bikes is a little higher than manually operated bikes, they are more convenient.

Micromobility services are primarily used for commuting to or from work, for recreational purposes, for visiting shopping arenas and restaurants, to visit a social gathering, and others. It was observed that majority of the users avail these services for commuting to their schools, daily workplace, and colleges. Moreover, the young population are the largest users of these services as they utilize internet and updated technology the most. In addition to this, these services offer a favorable mode of travelling for solo travelers.

Competitive Landscape of Micromobility Market

The global micromobility market is moderately fragmented in nature, with the largest share being held by a considerable number of start-up companies. The market is extensively backed by heavy funding from numerous investors, and it is also witnessing a huge number of collaborations and partnerships among the key manufacturers and different service providers. These developments are massively impacting the nature of the market.

In November 2018, VOI Technology, a Swedish electric scooter sharing company, received an amount of $50 million as part of its Series A round of funding. Its investors included Balderton Capital, along with Vostok New Ventures, LocalGlobe, Raine Ventures, and several angel investors, such as Amazon’s CEO, Jeff Wilke; Justin Mateen, a cofounder of Tinder; Sebastian Knutsson, a cofounder of King; and Zillow’s CEO, Spencer Rascoff. The company currently operates in Germany, France, Portugal, Italy, Norway, and the Benelux region, and with this investment, it aims to expand in other countries. Further, in July 2019, Bird announced its intention to launch its largest European hub in Paris, and it is expected to hire over 1,000 employees over the next two years, citing rapid growth in the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the bike sharing niche of the micromobility market are Ofo, Donkey Republic, Citi Bike, Hopr, Mobike, and Nextbike. Lime, Bird, Spin, Jump, Bolt, and Skip operate in the kick scooter sharing niche, and Coup, WeMo, Emmy, Cityscoot, Felyx, and eCooltra in the scooter sharing domain.