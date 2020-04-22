LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Lighter Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Lighter market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Lighter market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Lighter market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Lighter market.

Leading players of the global Lighter market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Lighter market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Lighter market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Lighter market.

The major players that are operating in the global Lighter market are: BIC, Tokai, Clipper, Swedishmatch, Zippo, Visol, Colibri, Integral-style, DowDuPont, NingBo XINHAI, Zhuoye Lighter, Baide International, Focus, Benxi Fenghe Lighter, Wansfa, Hefeng Industry, Wenzhou Star, Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter, Deko industrial, Zhejiang Dahu Lighter, Teampistol

Global Lighter Market by Product Type: Gas Lighter, Liquid Lighter

Global Lighter Market by Application: Cigarette Lighter, Kitchen Lighter

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Lighter market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Lighter market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Lighter market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Lighter market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Lighter market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Lighter market

Highlighting important trends of the global Lighter market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Lighter market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Lighter market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Lighter Market Overview

1.1 Lighter Product Overview

1.2 Lighter Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Gas Lighter

1.2.2 Liquid Lighter

1.3 Global Lighter Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Lighter Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Lighter Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Lighter Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Lighter Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Lighter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Lighter Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Lighter Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Lighter Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Lighter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Lighter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Lighter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Lighter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Lighter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Lighter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Lighter Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Lighter Industry

1.5.1.1 Lighter Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Lighter Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Lighter Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Lighter Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Lighter Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Lighter Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Lighter Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Lighter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Lighter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Lighter Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Lighter Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Lighter as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Lighter Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Lighter Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Lighter Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Lighter Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Lighter Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Lighter Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Lighter Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Lighter Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Lighter Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Lighter Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Lighter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Lighter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Lighter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Lighter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Lighter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Lighter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Lighter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Lighter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Lighter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Lighter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Lighter by Application

4.1 Lighter Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cigarette Lighter

4.1.2 Kitchen Lighter

4.2 Global Lighter Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Lighter Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Lighter Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Lighter Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Lighter by Application

4.5.2 Europe Lighter by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Lighter by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Lighter by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Lighter by Application

5 North America Lighter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Lighter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Lighter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Lighter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Lighter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Lighter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Lighter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Lighter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Lighter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Lighter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Lighter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Lighter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Lighter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Lighter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Lighter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Lighter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Lighter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Lighter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Lighter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Lighter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Lighter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lighter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lighter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lighter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lighter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Lighter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lighter Business

10.1 BIC

10.1.1 BIC Corporation Information

10.1.2 BIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 BIC Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BIC Lighter Products Offered

10.1.5 BIC Recent Development

10.2 Tokai

10.2.1 Tokai Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tokai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Tokai Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 BIC Lighter Products Offered

10.2.5 Tokai Recent Development

10.3 Clipper

10.3.1 Clipper Corporation Information

10.3.2 Clipper Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Clipper Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Clipper Lighter Products Offered

10.3.5 Clipper Recent Development

10.4 Swedishmatch

10.4.1 Swedishmatch Corporation Information

10.4.2 Swedishmatch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Swedishmatch Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Swedishmatch Lighter Products Offered

10.4.5 Swedishmatch Recent Development

10.5 Zippo

10.5.1 Zippo Corporation Information

10.5.2 Zippo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Zippo Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Zippo Lighter Products Offered

10.5.5 Zippo Recent Development

10.6 Visol

10.6.1 Visol Corporation Information

10.6.2 Visol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Visol Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Visol Lighter Products Offered

10.6.5 Visol Recent Development

10.7 Colibri

10.7.1 Colibri Corporation Information

10.7.2 Colibri Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Colibri Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Colibri Lighter Products Offered

10.7.5 Colibri Recent Development

10.8 Integral-style

10.8.1 Integral-style Corporation Information

10.8.2 Integral-style Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Integral-style Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Integral-style Lighter Products Offered

10.8.5 Integral-style Recent Development

10.9 DowDuPont

10.9.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.9.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 DowDuPont Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 DowDuPont Lighter Products Offered

10.9.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.10 NingBo XINHAI

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Lighter Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 NingBo XINHAI Lighter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 NingBo XINHAI Recent Development

10.11 Zhuoye Lighter

10.11.1 Zhuoye Lighter Corporation Information

10.11.2 Zhuoye Lighter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Zhuoye Lighter Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Zhuoye Lighter Lighter Products Offered

10.11.5 Zhuoye Lighter Recent Development

10.12 Baide International

10.12.1 Baide International Corporation Information

10.12.2 Baide International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Baide International Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Baide International Lighter Products Offered

10.12.5 Baide International Recent Development

10.13 Focus

10.13.1 Focus Corporation Information

10.13.2 Focus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Focus Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Focus Lighter Products Offered

10.13.5 Focus Recent Development

10.14 Benxi Fenghe Lighter

10.14.1 Benxi Fenghe Lighter Corporation Information

10.14.2 Benxi Fenghe Lighter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Benxi Fenghe Lighter Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Benxi Fenghe Lighter Lighter Products Offered

10.14.5 Benxi Fenghe Lighter Recent Development

10.15 Wansfa

10.15.1 Wansfa Corporation Information

10.15.2 Wansfa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Wansfa Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Wansfa Lighter Products Offered

10.15.5 Wansfa Recent Development

10.16 Hefeng Industry

10.16.1 Hefeng Industry Corporation Information

10.16.2 Hefeng Industry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Hefeng Industry Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Hefeng Industry Lighter Products Offered

10.16.5 Hefeng Industry Recent Development

10.17 Wenzhou Star

10.17.1 Wenzhou Star Corporation Information

10.17.2 Wenzhou Star Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Wenzhou Star Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Wenzhou Star Lighter Products Offered

10.17.5 Wenzhou Star Recent Development

10.18 Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter

10.18.1 Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter Corporation Information

10.18.2 Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter Lighter Products Offered

10.18.5 Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter Recent Development

10.19 Deko industrial

10.19.1 Deko industrial Corporation Information

10.19.2 Deko industrial Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Deko industrial Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Deko industrial Lighter Products Offered

10.19.5 Deko industrial Recent Development

10.20 Zhejiang Dahu Lighter

10.20.1 Zhejiang Dahu Lighter Corporation Information

10.20.2 Zhejiang Dahu Lighter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Zhejiang Dahu Lighter Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Zhejiang Dahu Lighter Lighter Products Offered

10.20.5 Zhejiang Dahu Lighter Recent Development

10.21 Teampistol

10.21.1 Teampistol Corporation Information

10.21.2 Teampistol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Teampistol Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Teampistol Lighter Products Offered

10.21.5 Teampistol Recent Development

11 Lighter Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Lighter Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Lighter Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

