Leading players of the global Light Emitting Diode market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Light Emitting Diode market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Light Emitting Diode market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Light Emitting Diode market.

Light Emitting Diode Market Leading Players

Nichia, Osram Opto Semiconductors, Samsung LED, Lumileds, Seoul Semiconductor, MLS CO.,LTD, Everlight, Cree Inc., Foshan NationStar Optoelectronics, HongLi ZhiHui, Liteon, Refond

Light Emitting Diode Segmentation by Product

SMD LED Lamp Bead, Directly-inserted LED Lamp Beads, By type，SMD LED lamp bead is the most commonly used type, with about 70% market share in 2018.

Light Emitting Diode Segmentation by Application

Mobile Home Appliance, LED Display Industry, Lighting Industry, Automotive Industry, Others, By application, lighing industry is the largest segment, with market share of about 39% in 2018, followed by LED display industry.

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Light Emitting Diode market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Light Emitting Diode market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Light Emitting Diode market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Light Emitting Diode market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Light Emitting Diode market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Light Emitting Diode market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

Table of Contents 1 Light Emitting Diode Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Light Emitting Diode

1.2 Light Emitting Diode Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Light Emitting Diode Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 SMD LED Lamp Bead

1.2.3 Directly-inserted LED Lamp Beads

1.3 Light Emitting Diode Segment by Application

1.3.1 Light Emitting Diode Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Mobile Home Appliance

1.3.3 LED Display Industry

1.3.4 Lighting Industry

1.3.5 Automotive Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Light Emitting Diode Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Light Emitting Diode Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 Taiwan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Light Emitting Diode Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Light Emitting Diode Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Light Emitting Diode Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Light Emitting Diode Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Light Emitting Diode Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Light Emitting Diode Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Light Emitting Diode Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Light Emitting Diode Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Light Emitting Diode Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Light Emitting Diode Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Light Emitting Diode Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Light Emitting Diode Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Light Emitting Diode Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Light Emitting Diode Production

3.4.1 North America Light Emitting Diode Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Light Emitting Diode Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Light Emitting Diode Production

3.5.1 Europe Light Emitting Diode Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Light Emitting Diode Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Light Emitting Diode Production

3.6.1 China Light Emitting Diode Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Light Emitting Diode Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Light Emitting Diode Production

3.7.1 Japan Light Emitting Diode Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Light Emitting Diode Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 Taiwan Light Emitting Diode Production

3.8.1 Taiwan Light Emitting Diode Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 Taiwan Light Emitting Diode Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Light Emitting Diode Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Light Emitting Diode Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Light Emitting Diode Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Light Emitting Diode Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Light Emitting Diode Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Light Emitting Diode Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diode Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Light Emitting Diode Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Light Emitting Diode Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Light Emitting Diode Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Light Emitting Diode Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Light Emitting Diode Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Light Emitting Diode Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Light Emitting Diode Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Light Emitting Diode Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Light Emitting Diode Business

7.1 Nichia

7.1.1 Nichia Light Emitting Diode Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Light Emitting Diode Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Nichia Light Emitting Diode Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Osram Opto Semiconductors

7.2.1 Osram Opto Semiconductors Light Emitting Diode Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Light Emitting Diode Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Osram Opto Semiconductors Light Emitting Diode Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Samsung LED

7.3.1 Samsung LED Light Emitting Diode Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Light Emitting Diode Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Samsung LED Light Emitting Diode Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Lumileds

7.4.1 Lumileds Light Emitting Diode Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Light Emitting Diode Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Lumileds Light Emitting Diode Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Seoul Semiconductor

7.5.1 Seoul Semiconductor Light Emitting Diode Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Light Emitting Diode Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Seoul Semiconductor Light Emitting Diode Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 MLS CO.,LTD

7.6.1 MLS CO.,LTD Light Emitting Diode Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Light Emitting Diode Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 MLS CO.,LTD Light Emitting Diode Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Everlight

7.7.1 Everlight Light Emitting Diode Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Light Emitting Diode Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Everlight Light Emitting Diode Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Cree Inc.

7.8.1 Cree Inc. Light Emitting Diode Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Light Emitting Diode Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Cree Inc. Light Emitting Diode Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Foshan NationStar Optoelectronics

7.9.1 Foshan NationStar Optoelectronics Light Emitting Diode Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Light Emitting Diode Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Foshan NationStar Optoelectronics Light Emitting Diode Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 HongLi ZhiHui

7.10.1 HongLi ZhiHui Light Emitting Diode Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Light Emitting Diode Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 HongLi ZhiHui Light Emitting Diode Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Liteon

7.11.1 HongLi ZhiHui Light Emitting Diode Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Light Emitting Diode Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 HongLi ZhiHui Light Emitting Diode Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Refond

7.12.1 Liteon Light Emitting Diode Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Light Emitting Diode Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Liteon Light Emitting Diode Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Refond Light Emitting Diode Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Light Emitting Diode Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Refond Light Emitting Diode Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Light Emitting Diode Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Light Emitting Diode Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Light Emitting Diode

8.4 Light Emitting Diode Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Light Emitting Diode Distributors List

9.3 Light Emitting Diode Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Light Emitting Diode (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Light Emitting Diode (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Light Emitting Diode (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Light Emitting Diode Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Light Emitting Diode Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Light Emitting Diode Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Light Emitting Diode Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Light Emitting Diode Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 Taiwan Light Emitting Diode Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Light Emitting Diode

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Light Emitting Diode by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Light Emitting Diode by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Light Emitting Diode by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Light Emitting Diode 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Light Emitting Diode by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Light Emitting Diode by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Light Emitting Diode by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Light Emitting Diode by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

