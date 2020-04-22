Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Polymer Casings Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Polymer Casings Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Polymer Casings Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Polymer Casings Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Polymer Casings Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Polymer Casings market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Polymer Casings Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Polymer Casings Market: Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd., Viscofan Group, ACES Pros in Plastics BV, Kureha Group, Kalle GmbH

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Polymer Casings Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Polymer Casings Market Segmentation By Product: Cellulose Fiber, Polyamides (PA), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC), Polyethylene (PE), Others

Global Polymer Casings Market Segmentation By Application: Food Factory, Food Service, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Polymer Casings Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Polymer Casings Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Polymer Casings Market Overview

1.1 Polymer Casings Product Overview

1.2 Polymer Casings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cellulose Fiber

1.2.2 Polyamides (PA)

1.2.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

1.2.4 Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

1.2.5 Polyethylene (PE)

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Polymer Casings Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Polymer Casings Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Polymer Casings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Polymer Casings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Polymer Casings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Polymer Casings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Polymer Casings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Polymer Casings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Polymer Casings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Polymer Casings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Polymer Casings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Polymer Casings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Polymer Casings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Polymer Casings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Polymer Casings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Polymer Casings Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Polymer Casings Industry

1.5.1.1 Polymer Casings Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Polymer Casings Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Polymer Casings Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Polymer Casings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Polymer Casings Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Polymer Casings Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Polymer Casings Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Polymer Casings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Polymer Casings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polymer Casings Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Polymer Casings Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Polymer Casings as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Polymer Casings Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Polymer Casings Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polymer Casings Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Polymer Casings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Polymer Casings Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Polymer Casings Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Polymer Casings Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Polymer Casings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Polymer Casings Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Polymer Casings Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Polymer Casings Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Polymer Casings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Polymer Casings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Polymer Casings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Polymer Casings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Polymer Casings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Polymer Casings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Polymer Casings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Polymer Casings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Polymer Casings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Polymer Casings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Polymer Casings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Polymer Casings by Application

4.1 Polymer Casings Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food Factory

4.1.2 Food Service

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Polymer Casings Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Polymer Casings Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Polymer Casings Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Polymer Casings Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Polymer Casings by Application

4.5.2 Europe Polymer Casings by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Polymer Casings by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Polymer Casings by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Polymer Casings by Application

5 North America Polymer Casings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Polymer Casings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Polymer Casings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Polymer Casings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Polymer Casings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Polymer Casings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Polymer Casings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Polymer Casings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Polymer Casings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Polymer Casings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Polymer Casings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polymer Casings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polymer Casings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polymer Casings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polymer Casings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Polymer Casings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Polymer Casings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Polymer Casings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Polymer Casings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Polymer Casings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Polymer Casings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polymer Casings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polymer Casings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polymer Casings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polymer Casings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Polymer Casings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polymer Casings Business

10.1 Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd.

10.1.1 Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd. Polymer Casings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd. Polymer Casings Products Offered

10.1.5 Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd. Recent Development

10.2 Viscofan Group

10.2.1 Viscofan Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Viscofan Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Viscofan Group Polymer Casings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd. Polymer Casings Products Offered

10.2.5 Viscofan Group Recent Development

10.3 ACES Pros in Plastics BV

10.3.1 ACES Pros in Plastics BV Corporation Information

10.3.2 ACES Pros in Plastics BV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 ACES Pros in Plastics BV Polymer Casings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 ACES Pros in Plastics BV Polymer Casings Products Offered

10.3.5 ACES Pros in Plastics BV Recent Development

10.4 Kureha Group

10.4.1 Kureha Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kureha Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Kureha Group Polymer Casings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Kureha Group Polymer Casings Products Offered

10.4.5 Kureha Group Recent Development

10.5 Kalle GmbH

10.5.1 Kalle GmbH Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kalle GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Kalle GmbH Polymer Casings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Kalle GmbH Polymer Casings Products Offered

10.5.5 Kalle GmbH Recent Development

…

11 Polymer Casings Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Polymer Casings Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Polymer Casings Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

