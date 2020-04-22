Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Demand Increasing for Artificial Grass Market Worldwide Forecast to 2025
Artificial Grass Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Artificial Grass industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Artificial Grass manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Artificial Grass market covering all important parameters.
The report on the Artificial Grass market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Artificial Grass market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Artificial Grass market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Artificial Grass market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.
The key points of the Artificial Grass Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Artificial Grass industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Artificial Grass industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Artificial Grass industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Artificial Grass Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Artificial Grass are included:
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ten Cate
Shaw Sports Turf
FieldTurf (Tarkett)
CoCreation Grass
Polytan GmbH
Domo Sports Grass
ACT Global Sports
SIS Pitches
Limonta Sport
Edel Grass B.V.
Unisport-Saltex Oy
GreenVision / Mattex
Mondo S.p.A.
Juta
Condor Grass
Nurteks
Taishan
Victoria PLC
ForestGrass
Forbex
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type
Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type
Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type
Segment by Application
Sports
Landscaping
Other
