Recruitment and Staffing Market
A recent market study on the global Recruitment and Staffing market reveals that the global Recruitment and Staffing market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The Recruitment and Staffing market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Recruitment and Staffing market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Recruitment and Staffing market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.
Segmentation of the Recruitment and Staffing market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Recruitment and Staffing market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Recruitment and Staffing market report.
The key players covered in this study
Adecco
Manpower Group
Randstad Holding NV
Allegis Group
Hays PLC
Kelly Services
Recruit Holdings
Temp Holdings
USG People
Insperity
ADP, LLC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Temporary Staffing
Permanent Staffing
Other HR Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Retail
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Recruitment and Staffing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Recruitment and Staffing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Recruitment and Staffing are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
