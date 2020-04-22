

The global Hydrogen Generation market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Hydrogen Generation market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Hydrogen Generation Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Hydrogen Generation market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Hydrogen Generation market.

Key companies operating in the global Automobile Electronics market include Proton On-Site, 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Teledyne Energy Systems, Hydrogenics, Nel Hydrogen, Suzhou Jingli, Beijing Zhongdian, McPhy, Siemens, TianJin Mainland, Areva H2gen, Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy, Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment, Asahi Kasei, Idroenergy Spa, Erredue SpA, ShaanXi HuaQin, Kobelco Eco-Solutions, ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH, ITM Power, Toshiba

Leading players of the global Hydrogen Generation market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Hydrogen Generation market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Hydrogen Generation market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Hydrogen Generation market.

Hydrogen Generation Market Leading Players

Hydrogen Generation Segmentation by Product

Traditional Alkaline Electroliser, PEM Electroliser

Hydrogen Generation Segmentation by Application

Power Plants, Steel Plant, Electronics and Photovoltaics, Industrial Gases, Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s, Power to Gas, Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Hydrogen Generation market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Hydrogen Generation market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Hydrogen Generation market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Hydrogen Generation market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Hydrogen Generation market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Hydrogen Generation market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

Table of Contents 1 Hydrogen Generation Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hydrogen Generation

1.2 Hydrogen Generation Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

1.2.3 PEM Electroliser

1.3 Hydrogen Generation Segment by Application

1.3.1 Hydrogen Generation Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Power Plants

1.3.3 Steel Plant

1.3.4 Electronics and Photovoltaics

1.3.5 Industrial Gases

1.3.6 Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

1.3.7 Power to Gas

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Hydrogen Generation Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Hydrogen Generation Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Hydrogen Generation Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Hydrogen Generation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Hydrogen Generation Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Hydrogen Generation Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Hydrogen Generation Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Hydrogen Generation Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Hydrogen Generation Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Hydrogen Generation Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Hydrogen Generation Production

3.4.1 North America Hydrogen Generation Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Hydrogen Generation Production

3.5.1 Europe Hydrogen Generation Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Hydrogen Generation Production

3.6.1 China Hydrogen Generation Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Hydrogen Generation Production

3.7.1 Japan Hydrogen Generation Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Hydrogen Generation Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Hydrogen Generation Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Hydrogen Generation Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Hydrogen Generation Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Generation Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Hydrogen Generation Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Hydrogen Generation Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Hydrogen Generation Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Hydrogen Generation Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Hydrogen Generation Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hydrogen Generation Business

7.1 Proton On-Site

7.1.1 Proton On-Site Hydrogen Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Hydrogen Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Proton On-Site Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC

7.2.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC Hydrogen Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Hydrogen Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 718th Research Institute of CSIC Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Teledyne Energy Systems

7.3.1 Teledyne Energy Systems Hydrogen Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Hydrogen Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Teledyne Energy Systems Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Hydrogenics

7.4.1 Hydrogenics Hydrogen Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Hydrogen Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Hydrogenics Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Nel Hydrogen

7.5.1 Nel Hydrogen Hydrogen Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Hydrogen Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Nel Hydrogen Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Suzhou Jingli

7.6.1 Suzhou Jingli Hydrogen Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Hydrogen Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Suzhou Jingli Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Beijing Zhongdian

7.7.1 Beijing Zhongdian Hydrogen Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Hydrogen Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Beijing Zhongdian Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 McPhy

7.8.1 McPhy Hydrogen Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Hydrogen Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 McPhy Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Siemens

7.9.1 Siemens Hydrogen Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Hydrogen Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Siemens Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 TianJin Mainland

7.10.1 TianJin Mainland Hydrogen Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Hydrogen Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 TianJin Mainland Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Areva H2gen

7.11.1 TianJin Mainland Hydrogen Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Hydrogen Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 TianJin Mainland Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy

7.12.1 Areva H2gen Hydrogen Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Hydrogen Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Areva H2gen Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

7.13.1 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Hydrogen Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Hydrogen Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Asahi Kasei

7.14.1 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Hydrogen Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Hydrogen Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Idroenergy Spa

7.15.1 Asahi Kasei Hydrogen Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Hydrogen Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Asahi Kasei Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Erredue SpA

7.16.1 Idroenergy Spa Hydrogen Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Hydrogen Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Idroenergy Spa Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 ShaanXi HuaQin

7.17.1 Erredue SpA Hydrogen Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Hydrogen Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Erredue SpA Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Kobelco Eco-Solutions

7.18.1 ShaanXi HuaQin Hydrogen Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Hydrogen Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 ShaanXi HuaQin Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH

7.19.1 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Hydrogen Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 Hydrogen Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 ITM Power

7.20.1 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Hydrogen Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 Hydrogen Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.21 Toshiba

7.21.1 ITM Power Hydrogen Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.21.2 Hydrogen Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.21.3 ITM Power Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.21.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Toshiba Hydrogen Generation Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Hydrogen Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Toshiba Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Hydrogen Generation Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Hydrogen Generation Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hydrogen Generation

8.4 Hydrogen Generation Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Hydrogen Generation Distributors List

9.3 Hydrogen Generation Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Hydrogen Generation (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hydrogen Generation (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Hydrogen Generation (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Hydrogen Generation Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Hydrogen Generation Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Hydrogen Generation Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Hydrogen Generation Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Hydrogen Generation Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Hydrogen Generation

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Hydrogen Generation by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Hydrogen Generation by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Hydrogen Generation by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Hydrogen Generation 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Hydrogen Generation by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hydrogen Generation by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Hydrogen Generation by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Hydrogen Generation by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

