Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Network Security market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Network Security market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Network Security market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

The Network Security market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Network Security market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

What pointers are covered in the Network Security market research study?

The Network Security market report – Elucidated with regards to the regional landscape of the industry:

The geographical reach of the Network Security market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.

Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

The Network Security market report – Elucidated with regards to the competitive landscape of the industry:

The competitive expanse of this business has been flawlessly categorized into companies such as

Key Players:

In June 2016, Fortinet, a security solution provider has acquired AccelOps, a network security monitoring, and analytics company. This acquisition helps to provide more efficient network security solutions for automated threat prevention feature.

In June 2016, Barracuda networks has entered into the distribution agreement with Synnex Australia to increase its presence in APAC region by offering cloud backup and storage solutions, and disaster recovery solution in Australia and New Zealand.

In March 2016, TrendMicro has acquired TippingPoint, network security Solution Company from HPE. This acquisition strengthens TrendMicro’s vulnerability management, threat protection, and advance network solution capabilities.

In Network Security market there are many other solution providers some of them are PaloAlto Networks, Sonicwall, McAfee, CheckPoint Software Technologies, AT&T, Microsoft, Cisco, Optiv Security Inc., Juniper and Siemens.

Regional Overview

Presently, North America is holding the largest market share for network security solutions and its development. The market for Network security is growing considerably in U.S. due to the high adoption of network solutions among enterprises. Also, rising data breach and growth of financially targeted cyber-attacks has led enterprises to adopt advance network security solutions. Furthermore, the major solution vendors in Network security market are from North America, creating a high growth opportunity for users in these market.

In Europe region, the market for Network security is witnessing high growth rate due to the increasing demand for data loss prevention and data backup solutions among users. Countries such as Germany is implementing encryption solutions and regulating compliances in order to provide secure networking solutions to end-users.

The Asia Pacific region is following the Europe region in this Network security market. This market is expected to have the highest growth rate in coming years due to the adoption of managed security services and the growing adoption of cloud-based security solutions.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Network Security Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Network Security Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America By US By Canada

Latin America By Brazil By Mexico By Others

Europe By U.K. By France By Germany By Poland By Russia

Asia Pacific By Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) By Greater China By India By ASEAN By Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa By GCC Countries By Other Middle East By North Africa By South Africa By Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Exclusive details pertaining to the contribution that every firm has made to the industry have been outlined in the study. Not to mention, a brief gist of the company description has been provided as well.

Substantial information subject to the production patterns of each firm and the area that is catered to, has been elucidated.

The valuation that each company holds, in tandem with the description as well as substantial specifications of the manufactured products have been enumerated in the study as well.

The Network Security market research study conscientiously mentions a separate section that enumerates details with regards to major parameters like the price fads of key raw material and industrial chain analysis, not to mention, details about the suppliers of the raw material. That said, it is pivotal to mention that the Network Security market report also expounds an analysis of the industry distribution chain, further advancing on aspects such as important distributors and the customer pool.

The ‘Network Security market’ report enumerates information about the industry in terms of market share, market size, revenue forecasts, and regional outlook. The report further illustrates competitive insights of key players in the business vertical followed by an overview of their diverse portfolios and growth strategies.

