A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Non-Dairy Toppings market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Non-Dairy Toppings market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Non-Dairy Toppings market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Non-Dairy Toppings market.

As per the report, the Non-Dairy Toppings market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Non-Dairy Toppings market are highlighted in the report. Although the Non-Dairy Toppings market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Segmentation of the Non-Dairy Toppings Market

Competitive Landscape

The non-dairy toppings market report covers analysis on various key players involved in the production and distribution of non-dairy toppings across the globe. Profiles of key companies such as ConAgra Brands Inc., FrieslandCampina Kievit, and Puratos NV have been included in the competitive landscape section of the report. Key facets including growth strategies, financials, product portfolios, innovations and developments and overall SWOT of these companies is covered here.

Companies in the non-dairy toppings market have been focusing on product line extensions and development of new non-dairy toppings to serve the vegan population worldwide. For instance, Reddi-wip, a brand of ConAgra Brands Inc., has recently launched non-dairy coconut and almond varieties in a bid to cater to the increasing demand for plant-based toppings among vegan consumers. According to the president of ConAgra Brands Inc., this move can address a broader consumer base on the back of growing demand for non-dairy toppings. FrieslandCampina Kievit launched a high performance whipping agent in powder form – “Vana-Monte DP570” – in 2017. This halal and kosher certified product has opened new avenues for the company as a better alternative to liquid non-dairy toppings. Moreover, Vana-Monte DP570, featuring a longer shelf life, has provided new opportunities for FrieslandCampina Kievit in warmer regions such as the Middle East and Africa.

Companies in the non-dairy toppings marketplace are focused on investing in growth strategies including joint ventures, strategic acquisitions and new plant development. Puratos NV is planning to invest US$ 1.6 million for facility up-gradation in Canada to support launch of its novel Topfil range of fillings. It has also signed a strategic joint venture with Bano Group to enhance its presence and promote its non-dairy toppings product portfolio in the countries in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. In addition, this joint venture shares commonalities such as bringing innovations in non-dairy toppings with a customer centric approach. ConAgra Brands Inc., has announced its plan to acquire Pinnacle Foods for US$ 10.9 billion in order to tap potential opportunities in the frozen food sector. The outcome of the acquisition could make ConAgra a second largest frozen foods player in US after Nestle, which is likely to favor its frozen non-dairy toppings segment.

Definition

Non-dairy toppings are dairy-free products, used as alternatives to dairy-based toppings, which have similar applications as their dairy-based counterparts. Non-dairy toppings include base ingredients such as vegetable oil, almond milk, soy milk, rice milk and hemp milk among others. Non-dairy toppings are available in various forms such as powder, liquid and frozen formats.

About the Report

The non-dairy toppings market report is a comprehensive assessment of various key facets circling non-dairy toppings, including drivers, restraints and trends. The non-dairy toppings market report provides analysis on every segment of the market providing a holistic touch to the report. The report on non-dairy toppings market also covers historical data, current non-dairy toppings marketplace and future highlights on non-dairy toppings with respect to sales and demand.

Segmentation

The non-dairy toppings market has been segmented in detail to cover every angle of the non-dairy toppings market impacting its growth. The non-dairy toppings market is segmented on the basis of base ingredient (soy milk, vegetable oil, almond milk, coconut milk, others), by form (liquid, powder, frozen), by application (bakery, confectionery, processed fruits, frozen desserts, beverage, others), by type (whip cream, pouring cream, spooning cream, others), by distribution channel (direct and indirect – modern stores, specialty food stores, e-commerce, others) and by region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Middle East and Africa).

Research Methodology

The report on non-dairy toppings market is drafted using a unique blend of primary and secondary research methods. The research methodology used in analyzing non-dairy toppings market enables a highly accurate data using which key insights on non-dairy toppings market are drawn. Moreover, the non-dairy toppings market is a triangulated compilation of information and data gathered using external sources and primary and secondary research.

Reasons to Buy From Fact.MR

