Summary

Cigarettes in Indonesia, 2020 is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Indonesian tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2029.

Indonesia is the world’s largest archipelagic state, consisting of 17,508 islands, and is home to the world’s largest Muslim population. The country has suffered a succession of economic and political problems, and most recently natural disasters, all of which have reduced both confidence and disposable income levels. The tsunami that hit the northernmost region of Indonesia in December 2004 did considerable damage to the local population and economy, but had little impact on the development of the nation’s overall cigarette market. There were more disasters in 2006 and early 2007: an earthquake in Java, an industrial accident in East Java that caused a mud volcano, a tsunami in south Java, and major flooding in Jakarta. There has also been political, social, and economic turmoil, although democratic elections were held in December 2006.

Scope

– Indonesia is the fifth largest market for cigarettes in the world, with an overall market volume of 307 billion pieces in 2018, although a fall to 305 billion pieces is forecast for 2019.

– Three local producers dominate the kretek market but there are numerous other local producers

– Local production, which is strongly linked with domestic sales and boosted by growing exports, has recently shown growth.

– Imports are not a major feature of the market, amounting to only 1.74 billion pieces in 2018

