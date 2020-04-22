The Saudi microbiology cell culture market is observing a trend of automation in microbiology that helps in meeting the increasing necessity for higher test volumes and faster turnaround in laboratories.

Growing incidents of infectious diseases, technological advancements, regulatory approvals, and increasing healthcare expenditures are some of the factors driving the growth of the Saudi Arabian microbiology cell culture market. In 2017, the market generated a revenue of $29.8 million, and it is predicted to witness a 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Microbial cell culture is the process of multiplying or growing microorganisms in a pre-decided culture medium with the use of a combination of products.

On the basis of cell culture supporting equipment, the microbiology cell culture market in Saudi Arabia is broadly categorized into biosafety cabinets, microscopes, cell counters, centrifuges, CO2 incubators, and autoclaves. Out of these, during the 2018–2023 period, the biosafety cabinets category is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth in the market at a revenue CAGR of more than 4.5%.

This is attributed to the fact that these are significantly more effective in minimizing the risk of adulteration during cell culture. They are designed to block biological exposure of the cells to the environment and personnel.

For instance, in 2015, Saudi Prepared Media Laboratory Limited Company declared that it had obtained the Medical Device Marketing Authorization approval from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority for its range of pre-prepared culture media.