The report provides critical insights related to the business operations of prominent companies operating in the Cigarettes in Russia market.

The regional landscape section of the report provides resourceful insights related to the scenario of the Cigarettes in Russia market in the key regions.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the various end-users of the Cigarettes in Russia along with the market share, size, and revenue generated by each end-user.

Summary

Cigarettes in Russia, 2019 is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Russian tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.

Russia is one of the largest cigarette markets in the world despite sales falling back recently. The economy grew consistently until 2009, when the global financial crisis impacted Russia, causing a sharp downturn and persistent economic problems that have continued since, made worse by Russias annexation of the Crimea. Nevertheless, Russia remains politically stable with Vladimir Putin as president, although recent tensions with Ukraine have led to political, diplomatic, and economic difficulties with the West.

Smoking remains widespread, with 31.8% of the adult population regular or occasional smokers in 2018, representing a total of approximately 35.6 million adult smokers. The smoking rate grew among both males and females until 2008; thereafter, there has been a fall in both the male and female smoking prevalence. Currently, 48.0% of adult males and 17.6% of adult females are smokers.

Scope

– The Russian Federation is the second-largest cigarette market in the world after China, but ahead of the US and Japan. It represents a major market for multinational companies, all of which have established operations in the country, which has a population of 142.4 million.

– The true size of the Russian cigarette market remains difficult to determine accurately due to the limited coverage of retail audits and the scale of the country, as well as unrecorded trade.

– There are numerous cigarette factories operating in Russia, many being small independent concerns, although the number of independents is falling due to bankruptcies. Today, factories belonging to the Tabakprom association (including the multinationals) account for over 70% of production.

