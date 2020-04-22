The global PSIM market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025.

Scope of global PSIM market includes by Type (Solution, Services), by Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), by End use (BFSI, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Defense, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Others), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Physical security information management (PSIM) is a class of software that offers a platform for applications created by middleware developers, designed to integrate multiple unconnected security applications and devices and control them through one comprehensive user interface.

Increasing government initiatives for smart cities are major factors driving the PSIM market across the globe. However, high deployment and integration costs are some of the significant factors hindering the growth of the market.

The global PSIM market is primarily segmented by type, Deployment, end use, and region.

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

* Solution

* Services

Based on deployment, the market is divided into:

* On-premise

* Cloud

Based on the end use, the market is segmented into:

* BFSI

* Transportation and Logistics

* Government and Defense

* Retail

* Energy and Utilities

* Others

Moreover, the market is classified across regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- Russia, U.K., France, Germany, Italy

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, Australia

* Latin America- Brazil, Mexico

* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* CNL Software Limited

* Qognify Inc.

* Vidsys Inc.

* AxxonSoft Inc.

* Verint Systems Inc.

* Genetec Inc.

* LenelS2

* Advancis Pty Ltd

* VIDEONEXT Network Solutions

* Ela-Soft GmbH

* Hexagon AB

* Johnson Controls International PLC

* Prysm Software

* NEC Corporation

* Tyco International Ltd.

* Intergraph Corporation

* VideoNEXT

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their end uses across the globe.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, regional, country, type, end use, and Deployment market size and their forecast from 2014-2025

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

* Analysis on Key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, sales contracts, and new product launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, types, end uses, and Deployments with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

* Identification of the key patents filed in the field of PSIM

Target Audience:

* PSIM manufacturer & Technology Providers

* Traders, Importers, and Exporters

* Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

* Research and Consulting Firms

* Government and Research Organizations

* Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Raw Material Providers

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

