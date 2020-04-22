The global Oxygen concentrators (COX) market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025.

Scope of global Oxygen concentrators (COX) market includes by Type (Portable Home Oxygen Concentrators, Stationary Oxygen Concentrators, Portable Oxygen Concentrators, Compressed Gas Oxygen Cylinders, Liquid Oxygen), by Age (Adult, Children), by Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Offline Stores, Medical Stores), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

An oxygen concentrator works by drawing in the air. It separates the oxygen from the other gases using a filter system that allows only the oxygen to pass through. The patient breathes the oxygen as normal via their mask. Other people in the room will still be breathing normal amounts of oxygen.

The concentrator can be used with a long section of oxygen tubing to reach around the house.The concentrator is about the size of a stand-alone gas heater and plugs into the mains electricity supply in the home, using 300 Watts (or below) per hour (about the same as four light bulbs). A back-up cylinder is sometimes provided to use in case of a power failure. An oxygen concentrator is a device that concentrates the oxygen from a gas supply (typically ambient air) by selectively removing nitrogen to supply an oxygen-enriched product gas stream. Two methods in common use are pressure swing adsorption and membrane gas separation.

Increasing geriatric population that is highly vulnerable to suffer from various respiratory and pulmonary disorders will drive the global homecare oxygen concentrator’s industry revenue. Rising prevalence of pulmonary hypertension, COPD, fibrosis, chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders will further create the market.

Growing adoption of unhealthy lifestyle such as excessive smoking has surged the number of COPD patients worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, 251 million patients suffered from COPD globally. Moreover, an estimated 3.17 million deaths worldwide were reported owing to COPD in 2015. Thus, with increasing incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) coupled with rising concern of better disease management, Oxygen concentrators (COX) market will foresee robust growth during the forecast period.

Growing awareness about better treatment alternatives and favorable reimbursement for Oxygen concentrators (COX) will impel the industry growth. With better healthcare infrastructure, adoption of portable home oxygen concentrators will spur. However, stringent regulations may hinder the market demand.

Asia Pacific Oxygen concentrators (COX) market held around 21% revenue share in 2019. Regional growth is primarily attributed to entry of key players investing into research and development activities. Furthermore, increasing cases of chronic respiratory disorders will boost the Asia Pacific market growth.

Presence of major industry players in the China and growing geriatric population will favor the China market expansion. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases affect about 100 million Chinese and causes 11.9% deaths in China. Moreover, various government initiatives to spread awareness about respiratory diseases and adoption of advanced treatment methods in the country will propel the market growth.

The global Oxygen concentrators (COX) market is primarily segmented by type, age, distribution channel, and region.

On the basis of Type, the market is split into:

* Portable Home Oxygen Concentrators

* Stationary Oxygen Concentrators

* Portable Oxygen Concentrators

* Compressed Gas Oxygen Cylinders

* Liquid Oxygen

Based on Age, the market is divided into:

* Adult

* Children

Based on the Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into:

* Online Stores

* Offline Stores

* Medical Stores

Moreover, the market is classified across regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- Russia, U.K., France, Germany, Italy

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, Australia

* Latin America- Brazil, Mexico

* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Precision Medical, Inc.

* Besco Medical Co.

* Air Water Inc.

* Yuwell (iangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment and Supply Co., Ltd.)

* Longfian Scitech Co.

* BOC Healthcare (The Linde Group)

* Chart Industries

* Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Inc.

* Inogen Inc.

* Inova Labs Inc. (ResMed)

* Invacare Corporation

* NIDEK Medical Products, Inc.

* O2 Concepts

* Koninklijke Philips N.V.

* Teijin Limited

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their business across the globe.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Raw Material Providers

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

