Over the next few years, the world is expected to witness significant growth in the demand for renewable energy. The sun is the most abundantly available natural resource and also the cheapest to exploit, to product electricity. As a result, the global floating solar panels market is predicted to advance rapidly in the coming years. Floating solar panels refer to the photovoltaic (PV) panels stationed in various water bodies, such as lakes, ponds, oceans, and canals, as opposed to land.

The high efficiency of floating PV panels, as compared to the ground-mounted ones, is another key factor propelling the surge in the floating solar panels market revenue. The quick heating of the ground increases the temperature of the PV panels, thereby reducing their efficiency. Moreover, the traditional devices, because they are often installed and operated in dusty environments, have low-power-generation disadvantages. Therefore, in order to enhance the performance of solar power plants, floating PV panels are being widely used by governments and utility firms across the world.

Based on location, the floating solar panels market is bifurcated into on-shore and off-shore installation. Of these, on-shore variants had the larger share in the market, in terms of both revenue and installed capacity, in the past. While the on-shore variants are installed on the shores of lakes, ponds, dams, rivers, and reservoirs, the off-shore ones include those installed on a platform in seawater. The on-shore variants are expected to witness tremendous growth in their demand in the coming years.

The increasing government schemes and firm environmental regulations are the other key factors driving the growth of the floating solar panels market. The wide-scale use of conventional forms of energy has resulted in global warming and the depletion of fossil fuels. As a result, the governments of several countries are shifting their focus toward the generation of green energy. For instance, the Indian government is planning to setup a massive 50 MW floating solar power project in the water bodies of Kerala.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region dominated the floating solar panels market, both in terms of revenue and volume. The rise in the government regulations, promoting the usage of floating solar panels, and the numerous advantages offered by these panels are the primary reasons behind APAC’s market domination. For instance, in India, the lack of large areas of land for the installation of solar power panels and abundance of waterbodies are shootingup the demand for floating solar panels.