The global drug delivery technologies market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025.

Scope of global Drug Delivery Technologies market includes by Type (Topical, Oral Time Release/Sustained Release, Targeted Delivery, Encapsulation, Aerosol/Inhalation, Transdermal, Implants, Injectable, Liposomal, Pegylation), by Application (Diabetes Treatment, Ophthalmology, Gynecology, Neurology, Others (diabetes treatment, ophthalmology, gynecology, and neurology.)), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmacy), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Drug delivery technologies are revenue boosters for the pharmaceutical industry as they enhance drug life cycle in the market by extending patent rights, adding a competitive edge to the drug by enhancing their safety and efficacy.

Further, expansion of the applications of non conventional modes of drug delivery such as pulmonary, nasal and transdermal in disease conditions other than respiratory and skin, especially in chronic disease conditions such as diabetes, CNS are also boosting the market. In addition, innovations such as microneedle transdermal patches and novel intelligent inhalers are also adding to the market growth. However, recent drug failures such as Exubera by Pfizer is a hindrance for the market.

The increasing demand for effective delivery of novel biopharmaceuticals is driving the growth of the global top 10 drug delivery technologies market. Patent expirations of drugs, need for faster drug development and greater drug approvals are further fuelling market growth.

The global top 10 drug delivery technologies market is expected to grow from $43.8 billion in 2009 to $81.5 billion in 2015, at an estimated CAGR of 11% from 2010 to 2015. The time release technologies market commands the largest share around 19% of the overall top 10 drug delivery technologies market, owing to immense popularity of once-daily formulations.

The global drug delivery technologies market is primarily segmented by type, Application, End User, and region.

On the basis of Type, the market is split into:

* Topical

* Oral Time Release/Sustained Release

* Targeted Delivery

* Encapsulation

* Aerosol/Inhalation

* Transdermal

* Implants

* Injectable

* Liposomal

* Pegylation

Based on Application, the market is divided into:

* Diabetes Treatment

* Ophthalmology

* Gynecology

* Neurology

* Others

Based on the End User, the market is segmented into:

* Hospitals

* Clinics

* Pharmacy

Moreover, the market is classified across regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- Russia, U.K., France, Germany, Italy

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, Australia

* Latin America- Brazil, Mexico

* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia

The key players profiled in the market include:

* 3M COMPANY

* ALKERMES, INC

* ALTEA THERAPEUTICS INC.

* ANTARES PHARMA INC.

* A.P. PHARMA, INC.

* APPLIED PHARMA

* ARADIGM CORPORATION

* B AXTER BIOPHARMA

* BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

* BIOJECT INC.

* BIOVAIL CORPORATION (VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC.)

* CIMA LABS INC.

* ELAN CORPORATION PLC.

* ENDO PHARMACEUTICALS

* EURAND PHARMACEUTICALS

* FLAMEL TECHNOLOGIES, INC

* JOHNSON & JOHNSON LTD.

* KV PHARMACEUTICAL

* LABOPHARM INC.

* NANOPASS TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

* NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS

* QLT INC.

* SKYEPHARMA PLC.

* SURMODICS, INC.

* VECTURA GROUP PLC

* YPSOMED HOLDING AG

* ZOGENIX, INC.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, regional, country, type, End User, and application market size and their forecast from 2014-2025

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

* Analysis on Key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, sales contracts, and new product launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, types, End User, and applications with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

* Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Drug Delivery Technologies Market

* Owing to the volatility seen in the market due to the Global COVID-19 pandemic, businesses around the globe wish to know the impact on their market and how this changes the projections for 2020 and the forthcoming years. Orian Research is in talks with seasoned market analysts and key note speakers to understand the impact of COVId 19 on markets and factors that will bring in stability in the forseeable future.

Target Audience:

* Drug Delivery Technologies Manufacturer & Distributers

* Traders, Importers, and Exporters

* Raw End User Suppliers and Distributors

* Research and Consulting Firms

* Government and Research Organizations

* Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Raw End User Providers

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

