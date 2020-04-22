Gift Cards Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2026
LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Gift Cards Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Gift Cards market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Gift Cards market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Gift Cards market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Gift Cards market.
Leading players of the global Gift Cards market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Gift Cards market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Gift Cards market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Gift Cards market.
The major players that are operating in the global Gift Cards market are: Amazon, ITunes, Walmart, Google Play, Starbucks, Home Depot, Walgreens, Sephora, Lowes, Carrefour, JD, Best Buy, Sainsbury’s, Macy’s, Virgin, IKEA, H&M, Zara, JCB Gift Card, AL-FUTTAIM ACE
Global Gift Cards Market by Product Type: Universal Accepted Open Loop, E-Gifting, Restaurant Closed Loop, Retail Closed Loop, Miscellaneous Closed Loop
Global Gift Cards Market by Application: Restaurant, Deportment Store, Coffee Shop, Entertainment (Movie, Music), Others
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Gift Cards market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Gift Cards market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Gift Cards market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global Gift Cards market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Gift Cards market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global Gift Cards market
- Highlighting important trends of the global Gift Cards market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global Gift Cards market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Gift Cards market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table Of Content
1 Gift Cards Market Overview
1.1 Gift Cards Product Overview
1.2 Gift Cards Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Universal Accepted Open Loop
1.2.2 E-Gifting
1.2.3 Restaurant Closed Loop
1.2.4 Retail Closed Loop
1.2.5 Miscellaneous Closed Loop
1.3 Global Gift Cards Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Gift Cards Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Gift Cards Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Gift Cards Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Gift Cards Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Gift Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Gift Cards Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Gift Cards Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Gift Cards Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Gift Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Gift Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Gift Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Gift Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Gift Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Gift Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Gift Cards Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Gift Cards Industry
1.5.1.1 Gift Cards Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Gift Cards Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Gift Cards Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Gift Cards Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Gift Cards Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Gift Cards Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Gift Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Gift Cards Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Gift Cards Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Gift Cards Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Gift Cards Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Gift Cards as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Gift Cards Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Gift Cards Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Gift Cards Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Gift Cards Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Gift Cards Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Gift Cards Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Gift Cards Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Gift Cards Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Gift Cards Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Gift Cards Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Gift Cards Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Gift Cards Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Gift Cards Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Gift Cards Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Gift Cards Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Gift Cards Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Gift Cards Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Gift Cards Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Gift Cards Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Gift Cards Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Gift Cards by Application
4.1 Gift Cards Segment by Application
4.1.1 Restaurant
4.1.2 Deportment Store
4.1.3 Coffee Shop
4.1.4 Entertainment (Movie, Music)
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Gift Cards Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Gift Cards Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Gift Cards Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Gift Cards Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Gift Cards by Application
4.5.2 Europe Gift Cards by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Gift Cards by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Gift Cards by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Gift Cards by Application
5 North America Gift Cards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Gift Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Gift Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Gift Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Gift Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Gift Cards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Gift Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Gift Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Gift Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Gift Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Gift Cards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Gift Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Gift Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gift Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gift Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Gift Cards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Gift Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Gift Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Gift Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Gift Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Gift Cards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gift Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gift Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gift Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gift Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Gift Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gift Cards Business
10.1 Amazon
10.1.1 Amazon Corporation Information
10.1.2 Amazon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Amazon Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Amazon Gift Cards Products Offered
10.1.5 Amazon Recent Development
10.2 ITunes
10.2.1 ITunes Corporation Information
10.2.2 ITunes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 ITunes Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Amazon Gift Cards Products Offered
10.2.5 ITunes Recent Development
10.3 Walmart
10.3.1 Walmart Corporation Information
10.3.2 Walmart Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Walmart Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Walmart Gift Cards Products Offered
10.3.5 Walmart Recent Development
10.4 Google Play
10.4.1 Google Play Corporation Information
10.4.2 Google Play Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Google Play Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Google Play Gift Cards Products Offered
10.4.5 Google Play Recent Development
10.5 Starbucks
10.5.1 Starbucks Corporation Information
10.5.2 Starbucks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Starbucks Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Starbucks Gift Cards Products Offered
10.5.5 Starbucks Recent Development
10.6 Home Depot
10.6.1 Home Depot Corporation Information
10.6.2 Home Depot Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Home Depot Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Home Depot Gift Cards Products Offered
10.6.5 Home Depot Recent Development
10.7 Walgreens
10.7.1 Walgreens Corporation Information
10.7.2 Walgreens Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Walgreens Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Walgreens Gift Cards Products Offered
10.7.5 Walgreens Recent Development
10.8 Sephora
10.8.1 Sephora Corporation Information
10.8.2 Sephora Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Sephora Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Sephora Gift Cards Products Offered
10.8.5 Sephora Recent Development
10.9 Lowes
10.9.1 Lowes Corporation Information
10.9.2 Lowes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Lowes Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Lowes Gift Cards Products Offered
10.9.5 Lowes Recent Development
10.10 Carrefour
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Gift Cards Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Carrefour Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Carrefour Recent Development
10.11 JD
10.11.1 JD Corporation Information
10.11.2 JD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 JD Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 JD Gift Cards Products Offered
10.11.5 JD Recent Development
10.12 Best Buy
10.12.1 Best Buy Corporation Information
10.12.2 Best Buy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Best Buy Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Best Buy Gift Cards Products Offered
10.12.5 Best Buy Recent Development
10.13 Sainsbury’s
10.13.1 Sainsbury’s Corporation Information
10.13.2 Sainsbury’s Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Sainsbury’s Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Sainsbury’s Gift Cards Products Offered
10.13.5 Sainsbury’s Recent Development
10.14 Macy’s
10.14.1 Macy’s Corporation Information
10.14.2 Macy’s Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Macy’s Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Macy’s Gift Cards Products Offered
10.14.5 Macy’s Recent Development
10.15 Virgin
10.15.1 Virgin Corporation Information
10.15.2 Virgin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Virgin Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Virgin Gift Cards Products Offered
10.15.5 Virgin Recent Development
10.16 IKEA
10.16.1 IKEA Corporation Information
10.16.2 IKEA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 IKEA Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 IKEA Gift Cards Products Offered
10.16.5 IKEA Recent Development
10.17 H&M
10.17.1 H&M Corporation Information
10.17.2 H&M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 H&M Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 H&M Gift Cards Products Offered
10.17.5 H&M Recent Development
10.18 Zara
10.18.1 Zara Corporation Information
10.18.2 Zara Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Zara Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Zara Gift Cards Products Offered
10.18.5 Zara Recent Development
10.19 JCB Gift Card
10.19.1 JCB Gift Card Corporation Information
10.19.2 JCB Gift Card Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 JCB Gift Card Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 JCB Gift Card Gift Cards Products Offered
10.19.5 JCB Gift Card Recent Development
10.20 AL-FUTTAIM ACE
10.20.1 AL-FUTTAIM ACE Corporation Information
10.20.2 AL-FUTTAIM ACE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 AL-FUTTAIM ACE Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 AL-FUTTAIM ACE Gift Cards Products Offered
10.20.5 AL-FUTTAIM ACE Recent Development
11 Gift Cards Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Gift Cards Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Gift Cards Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
