The Global Flame Arrestor Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2026. Increasing stringent regulations, rising demand for oil and gas demand in developed countries, increasing industrialization with emerging economies like China and India, growing end user industry base, rising concerns about safety features, growing innovative product designs, growth in new oil storage terminals across various region, increasing regulation to install flame arrestors in different end sue industries, growing demand from chemical industry are some of the key driving factor for the growth of the market..

APAC region is dominating the market by region wise attributed by various increasing industrialized activities, growing mining, oil and gas industry in this region, continuous increase in domestic consumption are some of the main supporting factor for the dominance.

Increasing industrialization in emerging economies are possessing opportunity growth for the market. Health hazards and safety related problems turn out as main challenge for the market.

The market application is dominated by storage tank segment owing to increase in oil and gas industry in various region, increasing investment in refineries and petrochemical industries are main factor to support the segment dominance.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Braunschweiger Flammenfilter, Elmac Technologies, Morrison Bros. Co., Westech Industrial, and Ergil among others

Global Flame Arrestor Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 05 companies and supported with tables and figures.

