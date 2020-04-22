Financial technology (FinTech or fintech) is the new technology and innovation that aims to compete with traditional financial methods in the delivery of financial services.

FinTech is a new industry that uses technology to improve activities in finance.

The Global FinTech Investment Market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

Scope of the report –

This report studies the FinTech Investment industry status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the FinTech Investment market by product type and applications/end industries.

The P2P lending segment accounted for more than 56% of the market share and is expected to retain its market leadership. P2P lending is among the most used models by borrowers, and it includes entities like borrowers, P2P lending platforms, and investors in the market, and offers clear visibility in terms of the level of risk attached to the investments.

No.of Pages – 134 & No of Key Players – 13

The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global FinTech Investment Market are –

Oscar

Qufenqi

Wealthfront

ZhongAn

Atom Bank

Avant

Funding Circle

Klarna

Kreditech

OurCrowd

WeCash

H2 Ventures

KPMG

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers –

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers –

Crowdfunding

Peer-to-peer Lending

Online Acquiring and Mobile Wallets

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into –

Large Enterprises

SMEs

What you can expect from our report:

Total Addressable Market [ Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR ]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – [ ]

Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Pricing Trend Analysis – Average Pricing across regions

Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

Reasons to buy the Global FinTech Investment Market Report –

This report focuses on FinTech Investment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective.

This report represents overall FinTech Investment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Some Major Points covered in the FinTech Investment Market report –

The Americas dominated the market, accounting for more than 79% of the market share . In this region, the traditional financial services are at risk as there is a vast number of new technology-enabled entrants.

. In this region, the traditional financial services are at risk as there is a vast number of new technology-enabled entrants. This region is also expected to witness a huge number of partnerships , acquisitions, and competition during the forecast period.

, acquisitions, and competition during the forecast period. Many start-ups have started offering student loans and other types of financing through various FinTech platforms. This is anticipated to increase the deal volumes of investment in the Americas during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years , especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of FinTech Investment.

which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of FinTech Investment. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

