The market growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle associated disorders, surging geriatric population, and increase in number of surgeries and recipients for long-term care. Furthermore, the rising incidence of disabilities is also supporting the growth of the market.

As per the projections made by the WHO, deaths caused by diabetes are expected to double between 2005 and 2030 in the region.

On the basis of end user, the European durable medical equipment market is fragmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings, and others. The increasing preference toward home care facilities is anticipated to drive the demand for DME in Europe, thereby making it the fastest growing category in this market, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The U.K. durable medical equipment market is expected to be valued at $7,083.0 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. This growth will be mainly driven by the increasing life expectancy of the country’s population, and growing accessibility to technologically advanced products.

According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) data, in the U.K., the life expectancy of females increased from 78.5 years in 1990 to 82.7 years in 2017, and for males it increased from 72.9 years in 1990 to 79.2 years in 2017. These factors will drive the demand for DME in the country during the forecast period.

Increasing product launches are paving the way for various market players to expand their product portfolio in the European durable medical equipment market. For instance, in December 2018, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC introduced low‐height, semi‐electric, and manual crank beds.

