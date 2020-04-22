Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market 2018 Industry report is offers a clear picture of the current and future Industry trends, developments and opportunities. The report, prepared by a highly seasoned team of analysts and data experts, carries an array of tables and graphs besides qualitative analyses.

Electronic Shelf Label, also known by the acronym ESL . It is the latest solution for inventory and price management in the retail sector, based on the use of advanced IT technology. ESL replaces conventional paper price tags attached to the shelves of supermarkets and department stores with, for example, LCDs and electronic paper (E-paper) that show information on product price, sales promotions, etc.

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Industry Report 2018 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry. The report provides a basic overview of the market status and forecast of Global major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market are –

Pricer

Displaydata

E Ink

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V

DIGI

Altierre

Hanshow Technology

Market Segment By Type –

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Displays

E papers Displays

Market Segment By Application –

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

DIY stores

Electronics stores

