In 2018, the market size of 1,6-Hexanedioic Acid Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
The report on the 1,6-Hexanedioic Acid market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the 1,6-Hexanedioic Acid market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the 1,6-Hexanedioic Acid market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the 1,6-Hexanedioic Acid market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.
This study presents the 1,6-Hexanedioic Acid Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. 1,6-Hexanedioic Acid history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global 1,6-Hexanedioic Acid market, the following companies are covered:
The following manufacturers are covered:
Invista
Solvay
Ascend
BASF
Radici
Asahi Kasei
Lanxess
Haili
Huafon
Shenma Industrial
Hualu Hengsheng
Liaoyang Sinopec
Hongye
Tianli
Yangmei Fengxi
Zhejiang Shuyang
Kailuan Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cyclohexane Oxidation
Cyclohexene Oxidation
Phenol Hydrogenation
Segment by Application
Nylon 6,6
Polyurethanes
Adipic Esters
Others
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe 1,6-Hexanedioic Acid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of 1,6-Hexanedioic Acid , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of 1,6-Hexanedioic Acid in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the 1,6-Hexanedioic Acid competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the 1,6-Hexanedioic Acid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, 1,6-Hexanedioic Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe 1,6-Hexanedioic Acid sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
