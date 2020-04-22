Analysis of the Global Automotive Radar Market

A recent market research report on the Automotive Radar market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Automotive Radar market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Automotive Radar market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Automotive Radar market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Automotive Radar

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Automotive Radar market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Automotive Radar in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Automotive Radar Market

The presented report dissects the Automotive Radar market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Leading Players Make Massive Inroads with Research Initiatives and Collaborative Strategies

Robert Bosch GmbH, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Continental AG with its headquarters in Hanover, Germany are two of the leading players in the automotive radar market. Robert Bosch has made massive inroads in the automotive radar market space with critically timed acquisitions, mergers and takeovers. In the year 2017, Robert Bosch entered into a collaboration with Tom Tom to launch a unique HD map with an integrated radar road signature layer for the localization of vehicles in autonomous driving. It has also showcased its prowess in research and development that has enabled it to come out with innovative products and solutions. Bosch has partnerships with myriad universities and research institutes with a keen focus on information technology and sensors. It has also procured proprietary patent rights for all its products thus giving it an edge. It is said that the company has employed nearly 60,000 individuals who are purely focused on the company’s R&D activities. The company also leverages its growth with its profoundly strong operational network that efficiently serves its humungous customer base.

The meteoric rise of Continental AG has been its single minded focus on providing scalable and innovative protection systems for vehicle occupants as well as ADAS that uses automotive radars to fulfill safety and comfort functions. The company has smartly strategized its expansion by entering into agreements with other players in the market. Continental signed an agreement with Nexteer automotive in the year 2017 in a joint venture focused on the development of motion control systems and actuator components for automated driving. It also entered into a partnership with AND to enrich map and location data with the requisite sensor data collected from vehicles. Its biggest strength has been its ability to multiply by leaps and bounds in all the major markets of the world thus mitigating the risk associated with overdependence on only one region. It provides automotive parts with operations in about 46 different countries of the world with Europe accounting for a major chunk of the company’s total revenue.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Automotive Radar market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Automotive Radar market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Automotive Radar market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

