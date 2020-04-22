The latest report on the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market.

Market Segmentation:

Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Market, by Product Type:

Energy efficient lamps market growth trend, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)

Average Selling Price per lamp, 2010 – 2018 (USD/Unit) Latin America – Pricing trends of energy efficient lamps



Fluorescent lamps Drivers Cost competitive replacement to incandescent bulbs Energy efficient and long operational life Inhibitors & opportunities Contains little amounts of Mercury Achieving full brightness can take up to 3 minutes Fluorescent lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)



CFLs (Compact Fluorescent Lamps) Drivers High light output at low power consumption Long operational life and low maintenance cost Payback period and high efficacy (in comparison to incandescent) Various acceptable size & form Inhibitors & opportunities Cost barrier Mercury content in CFLs lamps CFLs market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)



LED (Light Emitting Diode) lamps Drivers Longer lifetime and high energy efficiency Lighting solution for remote areas Vibration and thermal shocks resistant solution for better productivity Offer scope for various lighting applications Harmless and green lighting solution Inhibitors & opportunities High cost involved Lacks attribute for heat sensitivity applications Unidirectional light output Reluctance to switch to LED Lighting LED lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 & 2018 (USD Million)



High intensity discharge lamps Drivers, inhibitors and opportunities HID lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 & 2018 (USD Million)



Induction lamps Technology comparison Lighting applications



Latin America Ballasts Market, By Product Type

Market overview

Electronic fluorescent ballasts Market overview Electronic fluorescent ballasts market estimate and forecast, 2010 & 2018 (USD Million)



Magnetic fluorescent ballasts Market overview Magnetic fluorescent ballasts market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)



CFL Ballasts Market overview CFL ballasts market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)



LED driver module Market overview LED driver module market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)



Electronic HID Ballasts Market overview Electronic HID ballasts market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)



Magnetic HID Ballasts Market overview Magnetic HID ballasts market analysis and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)



Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market, By Geography

Market overview

Latin America energy efficient lamps market, by geography South America Market overview South America energy efficient lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 & 2018 (USD Million) Central America Market overview Central America energy efficient lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million) Caribbean Islands Market overview Caribbean Islands energy efficient lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 & 2018 (USD Million) Brazil Market overview Brazil energy efficient lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million) Mexico Market overview Mexico energy efficient lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 & 2018 (USD Million) Argentina Market overview Argentina energy efficient lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 & 2018 (USD Million)



Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market, By End Use

Market trend by end use

Latin America energy efficient lamps and ballasts market share, by end use, 2012 and 2018 (%)

Latin America residential lighting market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)

Latin America commercial lighting market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)

Latin America outdoor lighting market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)

Latin America industrial lighting market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)

